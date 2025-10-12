IND vs WI 2nd Test: Coach explain why India enforced follow-on on Windies

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that Day 3 of the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was a tough one for his side, as West Indies staged a strong fightback led by Shai Hope and John Campbell. After enforcing the follow-on, India found themselves under pressure when the duo counterattacked brilliantly, putting together the visitors’ best stand of the series.

Ten Doeschate said India’s decision to enforce the follow-on was based on the expectation that the pitch would deteriorate further.

“We thought the wicket would keep deteriorating. We felt that by the end of the day, it would be at its worst. But that didn’t happen; instead, it slowed down even more,” he said.

He admitted the lack of pace off the surface made it difficult for the bowlers to extract turn. "You have to really fire the ball in. But when you do that, there's less chance of spin. The afternoon session was tough — Shai and Campbell batted well, found rhythm. We'll fine-tune our plans and hope to dismiss the last four batters quickly tomorrow." 'Controlling pace is key for spinners on slow surfaces' The former Netherlands international highlighted the mental adjustments required for spinners when the pitch offers little help.

“Controlling the pace of the ball brings variety. When you bowl slower, you get more turn, but the batter also has more time to play. It’s about finding the right balance and being patient,” he said. Praising Campbell’s use of sweep shots, he noted that bowlers often face unfair expectations when conditions are unresponsive. “Sometimes we expect too much from our bowlers, even when the pitch doesn’t offer much assistance,” he added. Kuldeep’s mystery continues to be a major asset Ten Doeschate credited Kuldeep Yadav for his five-wicket haul in the first innings, which helped India dismiss West Indies for 248.

“The difference with Kuldeep is that he’s a mystery spinner, not easy to pick. That makes him more dangerous than finger spinners,” he said. The coach pointed out that fine margins defined the afternoon session. “There were three very close decisions — if even two had gone our way, it would’ve been a much better day for us.” ‘Balance between strategy and player development’ Asked about grooming Nitish as a fast-bowling all-rounder, Ten Doeschate said India prioritises winning matches while managing player development. “We’ll never compromise strategy just for development. You pick the best bowling option for the situation, and if there’s room, you fit in development goals,” he explained.

He revealed that the decision to let Jadeja take the new ball was tactical. “We felt Kuldeep was still extracting spin late in the first innings, but one of the finger spinners with the new ball might get more grip. It could have been Washington too, but eventually Shubman decided to go with Jaddu.” India eye comeback after testing day Despite a challenging afternoon, ten Doeschate said the team remains positive heading into Day 4. “We’ve bowled nearly 130 overs — a good test of endurance. We’ll face tougher Tests in the future, where we might have to field for a day and a half, so this is good experience,” he said.