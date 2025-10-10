Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years

India vs West Indies Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years

For West Indies, it has been a disappointing campaign so far. After a lacklustre performance in the first match, they will need a remarkable turnaround to pose any threat to the Indian side.

India stamped their authority in the opening Test against West Indies, registering a thumping victory by an innings and 140 runs to take a commanding 1-0 lead in the two-match series. With the series already out of West Indies' reach, the two sides now gear up for the second and final Test.
 
The final clash will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from October 10 to 14. Given the proximity of India’s upcoming tour to Australia, the hosts may consider rotating a few players to manage workloads and test bench strength.
 
For West Indies, it has been a disappointing campaign so far. After a lacklustre performance in the first match, they will need a remarkable turnaround to pose any threat to the dominant Indian side in Delhi.
 
IND vs WI: Head-to-Head in Test 
Total Matches: 101
India: 24
West Indies: 30
No Result/Drawn: 47   
India vs West Indies Test series results
Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
West Indies in India Test Series 1948/49 West Indies 1–0 (5)
India in West Indies Test Series 1952/53 West Indies 1–0 (5)
West Indies in India Test Series 1958/59 West Indies 3–0 (5)
India in West Indies Test Series 1961/62 West Indies 5–0 (5)
West Indies in India Test Series 1966/67 West Indies 2–0 (3)
India in West Indies Test Series 1970/71 India 1–0 (5)
West Indies in India Test Series 1974/75 West Indies 3–2 (5)
India in West Indies Test Series 1975/76 West Indies 2–1 (4)
West Indies in India Test Series 1978/79 India 1–0 (6)
India in West Indies Test Series 1982/83 West Indies 2–0 (5)
West Indies in India Test Series 1983/84 West Indies 3–0 (6)
West Indies in India Test Series 1987/88 Drawn 1–1 (4)
India in West Indies Test Series 1988/89 West Indies 3–0 (4)
West Indies in India Test Series 1994/95 Drawn 1–1 (3)
India in West Indies Test Series 1996/97 West Indies 1–0 (5)
India in West Indies Test Series 2002 West Indies 2–1 (5)
West Indies in India Test Series 2002/03 India 2–0 (3)
India in West Indies Test Series 2006 India 1–0 (4)
India in West Indies Test Series 2011 India 1–0 (3)
West Indies in India Test Series 2011/12 India 2–0 (3)
West Indies in India Test Series 2013/14 India 2–0 (2)
India in West Indies Test Series 2016 India 2–0 (4)
West Indies in India Test Series 2018/19 India 2–0 (2)
India in West Indies Test Series 2019 India 2–0 (2)
India in West Indies Test Series 2023 India 1–0 (2)
West Indies in India Test Series 2025/26 TBD TBD
 

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

