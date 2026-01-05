India U19 vs South Africa U19 live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Youth ODI?

After rain affected the first match, which saw India U19 beat South Africa U19 by 25 runs on the basis of the DLS method, the two teams are set to face each other in the second of the three-match Youth ODI series in Benoni today. The hosts recieved an early advantage in the match after the coin flip for the match landed in their favour and they opted to bat first. The series is important for both sides, as this will be their final assignment before the U19 World Cup 2026.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led India U19 will be eager to win the second match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series before the start of the third match on January 7. However, for that to happen, the visitors need their top order to get back in form after failing miserably in the last game. Harvansh Pangalia and RS Ambrish, with a late fightback, took India past the 300-run mark, but hoping for that to happen again could hurt India’s chances in the match.

On the other hand, South Africa U19 have to be consistent with both their bowling and batting. In the opening game, they not only allowed India to fight back with the bat but also lost wickets at crucial junctures, which put them behind the DLS score by the time rain arrived. The hosts will not leave any stone unturned if they wish to push for a series decider in the third match. India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI broadcast details: The live telecast of the Youth ODI series between India U19 and South Africa U19 in Benoni will not be available, but fans across the globe can watch the live streaming of the match on South Africa Cricket's official YouTube channel.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI: Playing 11 India U19 playing 11: Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Aaron George, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh South Africa U19 playing 11: Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Adnaan Lagadien, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Enathi Kitshini, Daniel Bosman, JJ Basson, Michael Kruiskamp, Bayanda Majola India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI: Weather report After the first match of the series was decided on the basis of the DLS method after rain washed the match out after over number 27, the weather report for Benoni on Monday is once again less than ideal. The latest weather report suggests heavy rain from late afternoon to evening, which means we might witness another rain-affected match, if not a total washout.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI: Pitch report The Willowmoore Park surface in Benoni offers a balanced track for the Youth ODI. The pitch is expected to be good for batting early, with true bounce aiding strokeplay, while pace bowlers could extract movement in the initial overs. Spinners may become effective as the ball softens later. India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI: Live streaming and timings When will the second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19 be played? The second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be played on Monday, January 5.

What will be the venue for the second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19? Willowmoore Park in Benoni will host the second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19. What time will the toss for the second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19 take place? The toss for the second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19 will take place at 1 pm IST. When will the second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19 begin? The second Youth ODI match between India U19 and South Africa U19 will kick off at 1:30 pm IST.