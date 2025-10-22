Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test live telecast and streaming details

As the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa is underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 20, 2025, all eyes are on the hosts as they look to maintain their momentum after winning the opening Test by 93 runs. Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat first, with the team eager to take a 2-0 series lead. South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing first Test performance and level the series 1-1. Day 3 has seen Pakistan taking the lead in the game after they bowled out SA for 404 runs earlier. The score for Pakistan currently stands at 80/4 with the batters looking to get a healthy lead in the coming sessions.
The first Test saw South Africa struggling with the bat, failing to post a challenging total. With key players like Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Marco Jansen looking to make their mark, the visitors are hoping for a much stronger batting display in Rawalpindi. The match is set to be an exciting encounter, as both teams aim to assert dominance on the field.
For fans who are unable to watch the match on traditional television, there are several live streaming options available. While the live telecast is not available in India, viewers can catch all the action through the FanCode app and website. The FanCode platform provides live streaming of the match, allowing fans across India to follow the match ball-by-ball from their devices.
Additionally, for those who prefer a more interactive viewing experience, the Test match will also be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel. This gives fans a free alternative to watch the match and stay updated on key moments from the second Test.
|Pakistan 2nd Innings on Day 3
|80-4 (31.1 ov) CRR:2.57
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Imam ul Haq
|lbw b SR Harmer
|9
|14
|1
|0
|64.29
|Abdullah Shafique
|c M Jansen b K Rabada
|6
|19
|0
|0
|31.58
|Shan Masood (C)
|lbw b SR Harmer
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Babar Azam
|Not out
|40
|70
|6
|0
|57.14
|Saud Shakeel
|c A Markram b SR Harmer
|11
|43
|1
|0
|25.58
|Mohammad Rizwan (WK)
|Not out
|11
|39
|1
|0
|28.21
|Extras
|3 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|80 (4 wkts, 31.1 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Agha Salman,Noman Ali,Sajid Khan,Shaheen Afridi,Asif Afridi
|Fall of Wickets
|12-1(Imam ul Haq 3.6),16-2(Shan Masood 5.6),16-3(Abdullah Shafique 6.1),60-4(Saud Shakeel 20.1)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Kagiso Rabada
|5
|1
|22
|1
|3
|0
|4.4
|Simon Harmer
|11.1
|3
|18
|3
|0
|0
|1.61
|Keshav Maharaj
|8
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Senuran Muthusamy
|4
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2.75
|Marco Jansen
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1.67
Here’s a look at the playing XIs for the second Test:
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (w), Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Afridi PAK vs SA 2nd Test live telecast: The live telecast of the match is not available in India PAK vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: The live streaming for the ongoing Test match will be available on the FanCode app and the Sports TV YouTube channel