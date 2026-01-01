India cricket schedule 2026: Team India's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

After a roller-coaster journey in 2025, Team India will look to make a fresh start in 2026. The Men in Blue will once again be looking to add another ICC trophy to their cabinet when they host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 along with Sri Lanka as defending champions. They will also look to defend their gold medal at the Asia Cup 2026. While fans of ODIs and T20Is will see the team in action pretty early in the year, fans of Test cricket will have to wait for some time, as India’s first Test assignment in 2026 will come in August.

But how does Team India’s full schedule for 2026 look? Take a look. ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand India will kick-start their 2026 campaign with a five-T20I and three-ODI series against New Zealand. This will not only serve as their first series of the year but will also act as their final practice ground for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India’s second international cricket assignment will probably be their biggest of the year, as they will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 along with Sri Lanka. After winning the 2024 edition by beating South Africa in the final, India will now aim to become the first team not only to defend the ICC T20 World Cup title but also to do so by becoming the first team to win the tournament as hosts.

IPL 2026 After the end of the T20 World Cup, India will have a short break, following which the players will take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 from March 26 to May 31. Multi-format series with Afghanistan India will host Afghanistan for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is in 2026. However, there is a catch. India will first host Afghanistan for Tests and ODIs in June, will move on to other series, and then will once again host them for T20Is in September. White-ball tour of England After a thrilling red-ball tour of England in 2025, India will once again visit the birth country of cricket in 2026, but this time for a white-ball tour. They will play five T20Is and three ODIs against England before returning to India.

First Test series of the year After nearly eight months of 2026, India will finally return to red-ball cricket when they host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. India, who will be playing their first Test since a 0-2 loss to South Africa at home, will need to win the series with a clean sweep if they want to re-enter the race for the ICC Test Championship 2025-27 final. West Indies visit India again After the Sri Lanka Tests, India will once again shift their focus to white-ball cricket as they host West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is in October.

Asia Games 2026 In September, India will also be defending yet another title in the form of the Asia Games gold medal, which they last won under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad. They will take part in the tournament, which will be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4. Multi-format tour of New Zealand After the Asia Games, India will visit New Zealand for two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The tour will be important for India as this will be their second-last Test series in the ICC Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, and a loss here could crush their dreams of qualifying for the final for the second time in a row.