India-Bangladesh white-ball tour on hold amid diplomatic tension: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to put India’s upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh on hold, citing the prevailing uncertainty in bilateral relations between the two nations. The tour, scheduled for later this year in September, was expected to include a limited-overs series, but developments off the field have now cast a shadow over the cricketing calendar.

IPL Decision Signals Wider Implications

The move comes days after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The decision, reportedly taken at the board level, was seen as an early indication that cricketing ties were being reassessed in light of diplomatic strain between New Delhi and Dhaka. Mustafizur, who was signed at the auction recently, was expected to play a key role in the tournament.

Government Clearance Key for Resumption ALSO READ: BCB seeks clarity from ICC and BCCI on T20 WC security, Mustafizur's exit According to sources, the BCCI has made it clear that any further steps regarding the Bangladesh tour will be taken only after receiving clearance from the Indian government. While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has already announced the provisional schedule for the series, the Indian board has chosen to adopt a wait-and-watch approach before committing to travel plans. Players Caught in the Middle The uncertainty has left players from both countries in a state of limbo. For Indian players, the postponement disrupts preparation plans ahead of major international tournaments, while Bangladeshi cricketers lose a valuable opportunity to compete against a top-ranked side in limited-overs cricket. The situation also affects broadcasters, sponsors, and fans who were eagerly anticipating the high-profile clashes.