India vs England 1st ODI: Virat Kohli not playing in Nagpur due to injury

Rohit confirms Kohli’s injury at toss

Check India vs England 1st ODI live score and match updates India captain Rohit Sharma revealed the injury at the toss, confirming that Kohli hurt his right knee during Wednesday's training session. In his absence, Jaiswal was slotted to open alongside Rohit, while vice-captain Shubman Gill was listed at No. 4 in the team sheet. However, the final batting order remained uncertain. India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first in Nagpur.

Final ODI series before Champions Trophy

This three-match series against England marks India's last ODI assignment before the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19. The team has not played ODI cricket since August last year, when they lost a three-match series 2-0 in Sri Lanka, with one game ending in a tie.

Kohli’s form under scrutiny

Kohli’s absence comes at a time when his form has been under the scanner. He endured a torrid tour of Australia, where all his dismissals came via edges to the wicketkeeper or slip cordon. In an effort to regain his touch, he spent a week working with former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting coach Sanjay Bangar before playing a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi—his first since 2012. However, that outing proved disappointing, as he was bowled for just six against Railways.

Chasing an ODI milestone

Despite recent struggles, ODI cricket remains Kohli’s strongest format. He is currently just 94 runs away from becoming only the third batter in history to reach 14,000 runs in the format, following Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. When he does get there, Kohli is expected to become the fastest to the milestone, further cementing his legacy.

As India take the field without their batting mainstay, all eyes will be on the debutants and the reshuffled batting order, with the team hoping to start the series on a strong note.

