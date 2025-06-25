India vs England 2nd Test: Date, time, playing XI changes, venue, streaming

With England emerging victorious after chasing down a 371-run target in the first Test, the young Indian cricket team will aim to bounce back in the five-match Test series. The second match, scheduled to take place at Birmingham’s Edgbaston, will be played after a break of over a week.

A week could be enough for India head coach Gautam Gambhir to come up with a renewed plan to counter Brendon McCullum's Bazball era, which has seen captain Ben Stokes willing to chase any target. This is a departure from the classical Test style, where teams preferred to bat first to avoid batting in the fourth innings due to the unpredictable nature of the pitch.

How will the Edgbaston pitch behave? It has been observed that in recent times, pitches in England have changed considerably. The surface tends to flatten out by the end of Day 4, with no demons expected on Day 5 – as was clearly visible during the India vs England first Test in Leeds. ALSO READ: Gill to Kohli: Full list of Indian captains who lost their debut Test For the 22 yards at Edgbaston, it is too early to predict the conditions with certainty. However, historical data suggests the Birmingham wicket tends to assist batters early on. Results of last five matches at Edgbaston, Birmingham

List of match results (by season) in Tests at ENG: Edgbaston, Birmingham Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date England West Indies England 10 wickets Jul 26-28, 2024 England Australia Australia 2 wickets Jun 16-20, 2023 England India England 7 wickets Jul 1-5, 2022 England New Zealand New Zealand 8 wickets Jun 10-13, 2021 England Australia Australia 251 runs Aug 1-5, 2019 England India England 31 runs Aug 1-4, 2018 England West Indies England inns & 209 runs Aug 17-19, 2017 England Pakistan England 141 runs Aug 3-7, 2016 England Australia England 8 wickets Jul 29-31, 2015 England West Indies drawn - Jun 7-11, 2012

India vs England Playing XI Changes for the 2nd Test In all likelihood, India will need to replace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who failed to perform with the bat when it mattered most. If the Indian team management opts for another all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be a like-for-like replacement in India’s Playing XI for the second Test. However, it would not be surprising if India pick an extra pacer or spinner in place of Shardul Thakur, depending on the pitch conditions. Shubman Gill's team failed to take 20 wickets in Leeds. If India decide to go with a pacer, the inclusion of left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh could strengthen the attack with variety.

It also remains to be seen whether India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play in Edgbaston, as it has already been stated that he will not feature in all five matches of the series. ALSO READ: Pant becomes first Indian keeper to hit centuries in both Test innings The break of over a week before the Edgbaston Test will give Bumrah ample time to recover. India Playing XI (Probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna England Playing XI (Probables): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir India squad for five-match Test series: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav. India support staff: Gautam Gambhir, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel, Shitanshu Kotak England squad (subject to change): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell.

England support staff: Paul Collingwood, Jeetan Patel, Brendon McCullum, Marcus Trescothick, Neil Killeen, Tim Southee England vs India 2nd Test date and live time, ENG vs IND 2nd Test venue, live streaming and broadcast When will India vs England 2nd Test begins? IND vs ENG 2nd Test will begin on July 2. What is the venue of England vs India 2nd Test? Birmingham's Edgbaston cricket ground will hos the second Test match between India and England. At what time India vs england 2nd Test begins on July 2? ENG vs IND 2nd Test will begin at 3:30 PM IST on July 2?

What is the live toss timings for England vs India 2nd Test in Birmingham? The ENG vs IND live toss for the second Test will take place at 3 PM IST. Which TV Channels will live telecast India vs England 2nd Test in India? Sony Sports Network has the broacasting Television rights of India's tour of England 2025. Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs ENG 2nd Test with English commentary. The Hindi commentary of England vs India Test series is available on Sony Sports 3 HD/SD. How to watch the live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test for free?