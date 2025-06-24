ICC reprimands Rishabh Pant, who is just 3 points away from a Test ban

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been officially reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for displaying dissent toward an umpiring decision during the third day of the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley. Pant reprimanded by ICC for dissent

Pant, who delivered a stellar performance with the bat by scoring centuries in both innings of the match, was pulled up for his conduct during England’s first innings. The 27-year-old was found guilty of violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

According to the ICC, Pant breached Article 2.8, which pertains to showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match. As a result, one demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, this being his first offence in the last two years. A match ban is applicable when a player receives four or more demerit points within a period of 24 months.

Rishabh Pant unhappy with field umpire The incident occurred during the 61st over of England’s innings, while Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease. Pant expressed frustration when the umpires decided not to replace the ball after inspecting it with the ball gauge. In reaction, he threw the ball onto the ground in front of the officials. Pant accepted the charge and the sanction, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. The penalty was issued by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. The on-field officials Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, along with third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Mike Burns, laid the charges.