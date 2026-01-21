India vs New Zealand 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, live streaming

After a disappointing ODI series loss, India will now take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series starting Wednesday, January 21, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The series will be important for both sides as this will be their final T20 assignment before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

India team news

India head into the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a near full-strength squad as they fine-tune preparations for their T20 World Cup title defence. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav remains the key figure, but his recent lean run with the bat — only 218 runs from 19 matches in 2025 without a fifty — has placed him under scrutiny. On the eve of the first T20, Surya revealed that Ishan Kishan deserved to be in the India's Playing XI and the southpaw would play at Number 3 batting position in the absence of Tilak Varma, who is ruled out due to injury.

The biggest boost comes with the return of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah after rest during the ODIs. Pandya restores balance to the side, allowing India flexibility in picking an extra specialist. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also returns and is expected to be pivotal in the middle overs, particularly with Kuldeep Yadav short of his best. Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive powerplay batting remains central to India’s approach, while Bumrah will lead a potent pace attack. New Zealand team news New Zealand arrive in India in strong form and high confidence after a historic year that included a Test whitewash and their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in India. In T20Is since the 2024 World Cup, they have won 13 of 21 matches, making them a serious challenge for the defending champions.

Skipper Mitchell Santner will lead a well-balanced unit featuring Devon Conway at the top, explosive middle-order options in Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, and one of the world’s premier T20 seamers in Jacob Duffy. Spin-bowling all-round depth remains a strength under Santner’s leadership. Kristian Clarke, who impressed in the recent ODI series by dismissing Virat Kohli twice and finishing with seven wickets, stays on for the T20Is after niggles to Michael Bracewell and Adam Milne. New Zealand will look to target Suryakumar Yadav with disciplined, straight bowling at hard lengths while backing their fielding and tactical acumen to pressure India at home.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 playing 11 India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana/Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy. New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy. India vs New Zealand T20I head-to-head stats Total T20I matches played: 25

India wins: 14

New Zealand wins: 10

No result: 1 Full squad of both teams: India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kristian Clarke. India vs New Zealand 1st T20: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20 take place? The first match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (January 21). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 1st T20? The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the India vs New Zealand first T20I match on January 21.

What is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 live toss time? The toss for the first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match? The India vs New Zealand 1st T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match in India? The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match in India?