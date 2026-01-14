Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Rajkot pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Rajkot pitch report, key stadium stats

The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium for the second India-New Zealand ODI is expected to heavily favour the batsmen, creating ideal conditions for a high-scoring match.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Rajkot Stadium
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Rajkot Stadium
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 10:14 AM IST
India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, securing a four-wicket win in the first ODI last Sunday in Vadodara.  
The hosts managed to survive a late fightback from the Kiwi bowlers, thanks to a crucial knock from Harshit Rana and a composed finish from KL Rahul, following Virat Kohli's brilliant 93, which set the foundation for India's successful chase.
 
On a solid pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, India restricted New Zealand to 300/8, despite a strong opening partnership of 117 runs between Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, both of whom scored fifties. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with 84.
 
In response, India began with a steady 39-run partnership before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for an expansive shot. Shubman Gill marked his return from injury with a fifty, while Shreyas Iyer, also returning from an injury layoff, contributed 49. Kohli once again played a pivotal role in the chase but fell just seven runs short of a century.
 
The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on Wednesday, with India expected to make at least one forced change, and possibly more adjustments to their side. 
  India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot pitch report
 
The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium for the second India–New Zealand ODI is expected to heavily favour the batsmen, creating ideal conditions for a high-scoring match. Known for its consistent bounce, the wicket allows stroke players to execute their shots with ease, as the ball comes onto the bat smoothly. With minimal unpredictability and steady carry, batters should have little trouble finding gaps and accumulating runs freely.
 
India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head stats in ODIs in Rajkot
 
The India vs New Zealand ODI match on Wednesday, January 14 will be the first time these two sides will be playing an ODI match against each other at this venue.
 
Most recent ODI match in Rajkot
 
The most recent ODI encounter in Rajkot was played back in 2023 when India faced Australia on September 27. The match went in the favour of the visitors who won by 66 runs on the night.
 
Rajkot Stadium key stats 
Rajkot stadium key stats
Category Statistic
Highest Total 352/7 (Australia vs India - September 27, 2023)
Lowest Total 190/10 (India vs Sri Lanka - November 16, 2009)
Most Runs in a Match 226 - Virat Kohli (India vs Australia - September 27, 2023)
Last Match Played Australia vs India - September 27, 2023
Highest Individual Score 173 - Aaron Finch (Australia vs Sri Lanka - November 16, 2009)
Best Bowling Figures 4/39 - Morne Morkel (South Africa vs India - October 18, 2015)
 
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 10:12 AM IST

