India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Rajkot pitch report, key stadium stats
The pitch at Niranjan Shah Stadium for the second India-New Zealand ODI is expected to heavily favour the batsmen, creating ideal conditions for a high-scoring match.
|Rajkot stadium key stats
|Category
|Statistic
|Highest Total
|352/7 (Australia vs India - September 27, 2023)
|Lowest Total
|190/10 (India vs Sri Lanka - November 16, 2009)
|Most Runs in a Match
|226 - Virat Kohli (India vs Australia - September 27, 2023)
|Last Match Played
|Australia vs India - September 27, 2023
|Highest Individual Score
|173 - Aaron Finch (Australia vs Sri Lanka - November 16, 2009)
|Best Bowling Figures
|4/39 - Morne Morkel (South Africa vs India - October 18, 2015)
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 10:12 AM IST