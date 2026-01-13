India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Team India must be locking their sights on clinching another ODI series in Rajkot when they take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI encounter at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14. With a 1-0 lead already in the bag, the likes of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be looking to assert their home dominance again and outwit the Kiwis once more. Who will replace Washington Sundar in the eleven? With Washington Sundar ruled out of the series due to a side strain, the focus shifts to his replacement. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Ayush Badoni as Sundar’s substitute, but the question remains whether he will feature in the second ODI. On paper, Nitish Reddy would usually be the first choice for the XI, but the situation may differ. Badoni, a like-for-like replacement for Sundar, offers both spin bowling and solid batting skills. While he played No. 6 in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, his selection could hinge on conditions in Rajkot. With the pitch historically favoring spinners and New Zealand fielding five left-handers, Badoni’s off-spin could make him a valuable option for this match. India eyeing another series win

The first ODI between India and New Zealand highlighted India’s dominance in both home conditions and the 50-over format. Chasing another 300+ target, Virat Kohli once again played a match-winning knock, although he would be slightly disappointed to fall short of his 85th international century by just seven runs. His performance, however, was crucial in guiding India towards victory. Shubman Gill’s vital half-century will also boost his confidence, while Shreyas Iyer looked in solid rhythm following his injury return. ALSO READ: Alyssa Healy to retire from cricket after white-ball series against India For New Zealand, there were positives despite fielding an inexperienced team. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls both scored fifties, setting a strong foundation at the top, while Daryl Mitchell continued his impressive record against India with a significant knock. Kyle Jamieson was arguably the best pacer on display. With these individual performances in mind, the stage is set for an exciting second ODI as both teams aim to gain the upper hand in this series.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI playing 11 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Adithya Ashok India vs New Zealand ODI head-to-head stats Total matches played: 108 India won: 56 New Zealand won: 46 No result: 5 Tied: 1 Full squad of both teams: India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ayush Badoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal

New Zealand squad: Michael Bracewell (c), Aditya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI take place? The second match of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday (January 14). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI? Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri in Rajkot will host the India vs New Zealand second ODI match on January 14.

What is India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live toss time? The toss for the second ODI match between India and New Zealand will take place at 1 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match? The India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India? The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match in India?