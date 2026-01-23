India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I preview, team news, toss time, live streaming

In the second T20 International of the five-match series, India will look to move 2-0 ahead against New Zealand when the two sides meet at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. Suryakumar Yadav’s side registered a convincing 48-run victory in the series opener, with both batters and bowlers delivering in tandem. Despite the dominant result, India will be keen to address a few areas, including Sanju Samson’s lack of runs and lapses in the field.

India team news

Sanju Samson: searching for rhythm at the top

Sanju Samson will be eager to convert opportunity into impact as he continues in a settled role at the top of the order. In and out of the playing 11 through much of the cycle, Samson is now set for an extended run ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup . After falling cheaply in the first match, he will be determined to showcase the shot-making range that has earned him three T20 hundreds.

Ishan Kishan: making chances count Ishan Kishan, a surprise inclusion in the World Cup squad, was preferred ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the opening game. The left-hander looked fluent during his brief stay but failed to capitalise. With depth in the batting line-up allowing players to attack freely, Kishan is likely to stick to his aggressive approach, hoping for better returns. Suryakumar Yadav: captain finding touch Attention has also been on captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form heading into the ICC event. While he did not post a big score, his 32 off 22 balls in the first T20I appeared to ease some pressure and should boost confidence.

Abhishek Sharma: explosive starts vital If India are to maintain their momentum, Abhishek Sharma’s role at the top will remain crucial. The left-hander has been in outstanding form and brings rare power, capable of clearing the ropes with ease and setting the tone early. Rinku Singh and bowling balance Rinku Singh’s immediate impact on his return to the side added strength to India’s lower order. Even without Kuldeep Yadav, the bowling unit appears balanced. Early wickets from Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya allow flexibility in using Jasprit Bumrah through the middle overs, giving India greater control.

India were also able to neutralise the dew factor in Nagpur due to the scale of their total. “The way we batted, even after being under pressure in the powerplay, we took the game deep and then accelerated. Everyone played their role, and that was a big positive,” Suryakumar said after the win. New Zealand team news New Zealand will be keen to bounce back after an underwhelming bowling performance in the series opener. Known for adapting quickly, the Black Caps will back themselves to respond and level the series. One concern has been Devon Conway’s recent dismissals, particularly edging deliveries moving away from him to the slip cordon.

Check ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 full schedule here “We were under pressure with the ball throughout the innings. Against this team, you have to be switched on from the first ball,” New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said after the loss. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Playing 11 prediction India playing (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel/Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV New Zealand Playing 11 (probables): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kristian Clarke/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

How conditions could shape the contest Dew is expected to play a role again in Raipur, making defending totals challenging. Recent history at the venue suggests no score can be taken for granted under lights, adding another layer of intrigue to the contest. Squads India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana. New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Jimmy Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Zak Foulkes, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 take place?

The second match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday (January 23). What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20? The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match on January 23. What is the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live toss time? The toss for the second T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 pm IST.