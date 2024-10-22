Business Standard
Kane Williamson ruled out of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in Pune

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead hopes that former Kiwi captain Kane Williamson's fitness will improve in the coming days and he will be available for selection for the third Test.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

On Tuesday, New Zealand senior batter Kane Williamson was officially ruled out of the second Test against India, set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Williamson, who did not travel to India due to a groin strain, is continuing his rehabilitation in New Zealand. After securing their first Test victory in India in 36 years, New Zealand are now aiming to clinch their first-ever Test series win in India as they prepare to face the hosts in the second Test, starting on October 24.

"We're monitoring Kane, and he's making progress, but he's not yet 100% fit," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead. "We’re hopeful for further improvement in the coming days and for him to be available for the third Test. We’ll give him as much time as possible to get ready, but we will continue to take a cautious approach."

Williamson sustained the groin strain during New Zealand's tour of Sri Lanka last month and remains at home to complete his rehabilitation. Will Young, who stepped in at No. 3 in Williamson's absence, scored 33 and an unbeaten 48 in the first Test in Bengaluru.

Williamson Test cricket stats

Kane Williamson stats in Test
Batting Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Not outs Runs Highest score Average Strike Rate Hundreds Double hundreds Fifties Fours Sixes
Test 102 180 17 8881 251 54.48 51.43 32 6 35 982 26
Bowling Career Summary
Format M Inn B Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W
Test 102 67 2151 1207 30 4-44 4-44 3.37 40.23 71.7 0 0

Will Young Test cricket stats

Will Young stats in Test cricket
Batting Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Not outs Runs Highest score Average Ball faced Strike Rate Hundreds Double hundreds Fifties Fours Sixes
Test 17 30 2 798 89 28.5 1870 42.67 0 0 7 105 2


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

