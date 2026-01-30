Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament postponed due to logistical issues

The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament, initially scheduled to take place from 30 January to 2 February at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor, has been postponed. The organizers confirmed that the tournament will now be held after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The postponement is attributed to logistical challenges, and new dates will be announced once the T20 World Cup concludes.

Rescheduling and Increased Teams

The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) expressed full support for the postponement, acknowledging the need to address logistical concerns. The association also confirmed that four teams will now participate in the rescheduled event, an increase from the initial number of three. This adjustment is aimed at ensuring a more competitive and balanced tournament.

In a statement released on Friday, the MCA said, "The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament has been postponed to a later date, post the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India, due to logistical issues. New dates will be announced in due time."

The statement further noted that all stakeholders, including cricketers, match officials, and the MCA, have expressed their understanding and support for the decision.

Tournament Backed by Cricket Legends

The Pro10 Malaysia cricket tournament, which was first announced in November 2025, has garnered support from notable figures in the cricketing world. Ravi Shastri, the former India cricketer and leading commentator, has lent his backing to the event, while Sir Vivian Richards serves as the brand ambassador for the tournament.