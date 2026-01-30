WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs GG T20 match live today?

In the 19th match of the WPL 2026, Gujarat Giants Women (GG W) will take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI W) today. Gujarat Giants Women have had a strong season so far, winning four of their games, including a thrilling 3-run victory over the Delhi Capitals Women in their most recent match. Beth Mooney was in top form, scoring 58 runs, while Sophie Devine made a significant impact with the ball, taking four wickets.

Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and decided to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Gardner: We are going to have a bat tonight. We have to look at the games we have won, it is basically a quarterfinal here, hopefully we can set a total up and defend it with a ball. Same team. The past is the past, we have to focus on what the present looks like, last game we played these guys, we put up 190 and could not defend it. Harmanpreet: We wanted to bowl only. I am glad we got that opportunity. Every match is a new match, very day is a new day, we have a good record, but we have to play good cricket to win the game. Same team.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians Women have had a mixed season, securing three wins from seven matches. They are coming off a 15-run victory against RCB Women in their last game. Nat Sciver-Brunt was the star with the bat, scoring an impressive 100 runs, while Hayley Matthews shone with the ball, taking three wickets.

When will the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be played?

The MI vs GG WPL 2026 match will be played on Friday, January 30.

What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG?

The WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

When will the toss for the MI vs GG WPL 2026 match take place?

The toss for the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG be bowled?

The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between MI and GG will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.