WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs GG T20 match live today?
Mumbai Indians Women have had a mixed season, securing three wins from seven matches.
Associate Sponsors
Co-sponsor
Mumbai Indians Women have had a mixed season, securing three wins from seven matches.
Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and decided to bat first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Gardner: We are going to have a bat tonight. We have to look at the games we have won, it is basically a quarterfinal here, hopefully we can set a total up and defend it with a ball. Same team. The past is the past, we have to focus on what the present looks like, last game we played these guys, we put up 190 and could not defend it. Harmanpreet: We wanted to bowl only. I am glad we got that opportunity. Every match is a new match, very day is a new day, we have a good record, but we have to play good cricket to win the game. Same team.
Mumbai Indians playing 11 Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous(w), Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar
Gujarat Giants playing 11 Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|WPL 2026: MI vs GG live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:45 PM IST