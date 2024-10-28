No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction

With the deadline set for October 31 for IPL retentions, the news over the likely retained players have been coming in.
According to ESPNcricinfo report, Lucknow Super Giants have prepared their mind on the retainees ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
While Nicholas Pooran is only overseas players in LSG's retention list, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan are expected to be the two uncapped who will continue to represent the Lucknow-based franchise.
Meanwhile, the two capped players are Mayank Yadav, who made India debut recently, and Ravi Bishnoi, who has been a regular in India T20 squads.
The report further stated KL Rahul, who led the team since inception of the Super Giants franchise in 2022, might not continue to play for Lucknow unless a deal being sealed between the two parties just ahead of deadline day - October 31.
Players likely to be retained by Lucknow Super Giants
- Nicholas Pooran
- Mayank Yadav
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Ayush Badoni
- Mohsin Khan
So, what is retention salary of all the five players?
Though, the salary slab of all the five likely retained players are still unknown. But based on the retention slab already prescribed by the BCCI, Lucknow will invest a combined Rs 51 crore for the retainership of the five players mentioned above.
All ten teams have a total salary purse of Rs 120 crore for building their squads during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The salaries of retained players will be deducted from this purse before the auction begins.
How Nicholas Pooran's IPL salary increased over the years?
Pooran was picked for Rs 30 Lakh by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 auction. In IPL 2019 auction, Punjab Kings grabbed the services of Pooran for Rs 4.2 crore. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bagged the West Indian wicket-keeper batter for Rs 10.72 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction before releasing him next season. Lucknow, then, bought him for Rs 16 crore ahead of IPL 2023.
|Nicholas Pooran batting & fielding stats in Indian Premier League
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|ST
|Career
|76
|18
|1769
|77
|32.16
|1090
|162.29
|0
|9
|113
|127
|32
|4
|2024
|14
|6
|499
|75
|62.38
|280
|178.21
|0
|3
|35
|36
|7
|0
|2023
|15
|3
|358
|62
|29.83
|207
|172.95
|0
|2
|26
|26
|6
|3
|2022
|14
|5
|306
|64*
|38.25
|212
|144.34
|0
|2
|16
|21
|8
|1
|2021
|12
|0
|85
|32
|7.72
|76
|111.84
|0
|0
|3
|5
|3
|0
|2020
|14
|4
|353
|77
|35.3
|208
|169.71
|0
|2
|23
|25
|7
|0
|2019
|7
|0
|168
|48
|28
|107
|157
|0
|0
|10
|14
|1
|0
Mayank Yadav likely to be the second player to be retained
Mayank came to limelight after he clocked a speed of over 150 KMPH during IPL 2024. However, he managed to play on four matches in the previous edition of IPL. His raw pace and accuracy got the attention of national selectors and the Delhi pacer made India debut against Bangladesh in T20s early this month.
|Mayank Stats in T20 Internationals and IPL
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Bowling figures
|Economy
|Average
|Strike Rate
|T20I
|3
|3
|72
|83
|4
|2-32
|6.92
|20.75
|18
|IPL
|4
|4
|73
|85
|7
|3-14
|6.99
|12.14
|10.43
Ravi Bishnoi IPL stats
|Ravi Bishnoi IPL stats
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|Strike Rate
|Career
|66
|1405
|1828
|63
|3-24
|29.02
|7.81
|22.3
|2024
|14
|262
|383
|10
|2-25
|38.3
|8.77
|26.2
|2023
|15
|303
|391
|16
|3-28
|24.44
|7.74
|18.94
|2022
|14
|324
|456
|13
|2-22
|35.08
|8.44
|24.92
|2021
|9
|210
|222
|12
|3-24
|18.5
|6.34
|17.5
|2020
|14
|306
|376
|12
|3-29
|31.33
|7.37
|25.5
|Mohsin Khan IPL stats (Bowling)
|Year
|Mat
|Balls
|Runs
|WKTS
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4W
|Career
|23
|486
|689
|27
|4-16
|25.52
|8.51
|18
|1
|2024
|9
|228
|385
|10
|2-29
|38.5
|10.13
|22.8
|0
|2023
|5
|60
|107
|3
|1-24
|35.67
|10.7
|20
|0
|2022
|9
|198
|197
|14
|4-16
|14.07
|5.97
|14.14
|1
|Ayush Badoni's Batting and fielding Stats for LSG
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|CT
|Career
|42
|9
|634
|59*
|24.38
|473
|134.04
|0
|4
|46
|24
|14
|2024
|14
|4
|235
|55*
|29.38
|171
|137.43
|0
|2
|22
|5
|3
|2023
|15
|2
|238
|59*
|23.8
|172
|138.37
|0
|1
|13
|12
|2
|2022
|13
|3
|161
|54
|20.13
|130
|123.85
|0
|1
|11
|7
|9