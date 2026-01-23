India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

India take on New Zealand in the second T20 international today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, with both teams entering the contest with clear but contrasting goals. Having stamped their authority in the series opener, the hosts will be eager to extend their dominance, while the Black Caps are focused on staging a comeback to keep the series alive.

India’s batting will again be under the scanner, with Sanju Samson expected to make the most of a stable role at the top of the order. After failing to capitalise on a start in the first game, he will be keen to rediscover the fluency that has marked his recent success in the shortest format. Ishan Kishan, too, has an opportunity to justify the management’s faith and convert his aggressive intent into a substantial contribution.

Abhishek Sharma's blistering starts have set the tone for India, and Rinku Singh's finishing ability has further strengthened the lower order. The bowling attack, despite missing a key spinner, has shown depth and flexibility. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking for sharper execution with the ball, especially early on, as they seek to adjust quickly in conditions where dew could once again play a decisive role But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 broadcasting details Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect Africa SuperSport SuperSport App Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 take place? The second match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday (January 23).

What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20? Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the India vs New Zealand second T20 match on January 23. What is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live toss time? The toss for the second T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 pm IST. What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match? The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.