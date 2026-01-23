Associate Sponsors

Home / Cricket / News / India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

India and New Zealand will face each other for the first time in Raipur in a T20I match today

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 broadcasting details
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 broadcasting details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India take on New Zealand in the second T20 international today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, with both teams entering the contest with clear but contrasting goals. Having stamped their authority in the series opener, the hosts will be eager to extend their dominance, while the Black Caps are focused on staging a comeback to keep the series alive.
 
India’s batting will again be under the scanner, with Sanju Samson expected to make the most of a stable role at the top of the order. After failing to capitalise on a start in the first game, he will be keen to rediscover the fluency that has marked his recent success in the shortest format. Ishan Kishan, too, has an opportunity to justify the management’s faith and convert his aggressive intent into a substantial contribution.
 
Abhishek Sharma’s blistering starts have set the tone for India, and Rinku Singh’s finishing ability has further strengthened the lower order. The bowling attack, despite missing a key spinner, has shown depth and flexibility.
 
New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking for sharper execution with the ball, especially early on, as they seek to adjust quickly in conditions where dew could once again play a decisive role  Check India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live match updates and score here 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match globally? Take a look.
 
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Live Telecast Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App / Website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go / NOW
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now / Sky Go
Australia Fox Sports / Channel 7 Kayo Sports
Middle East BeIN Sports BeIN Connect
Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
Europe (Selected) Local Sports Channels YuppTV

India vs New Zealand today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 take place? 
The second match of the five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place on Friday (January 23).
 
What will be the venue of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20? 
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the India vs New Zealand second T20 match on January 23.
 
What is India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live toss time? 
The toss for the second T20 match between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What is the live match time for India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match? 
The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match in India? 
The live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match in India? 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch UP vs Gujarat T20 match live today?

WPL 2026: UPW vs GG - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 1st ODI match live?

SC dismisses plea to restrain Prasar Bharati calling BCCI team 'Team India'

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I highlights: Mujeeb takes hattrick; Afghans win by 39 runs

Topics :India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamIndia vs New ZealandT20 cricketCricket News

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story