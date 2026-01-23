India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
India take on New Zealand in the second T20 international today at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur, with both teams entering the contest with clear but contrasting goals. Having stamped their authority in the series opener, the hosts will be eager to extend their dominance, while the Black Caps are focused on staging a comeback to keep the series alive.
India’s batting will again be under the scanner, with Sanju Samson expected to make the most of a stable role at the top of the order. After failing to capitalise on a start in the first game, he will be keen to rediscover the fluency that has marked his recent success in the shortest format. Ishan Kishan, too, has an opportunity to justify the management’s faith and convert his aggressive intent into a substantial contribution.
Abhishek Sharma’s blistering starts have set the tone for India, and Rinku Singh’s finishing ability has further strengthened the lower order. The bowling attack, despite missing a key spinner, has shown depth and flexibility.