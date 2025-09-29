Surya shook hands in private but refused in public, says Pak skipper Salman

No-handshake row is a term that will forever be associated with the Asia Cup 2025 and probably anytime India and Pakistan come face to face in cricket. India played Pakistan three times in the now-concluded 17th edition of the Asia Cup and on all three occasions, the men in blue emerged victorious but refused to shake hands with Pakistani players.
After the final match of the tournament, which saw India winning the game by 5 wickets and securing their 9th Asia Cup title, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha addressed the media in the post-match press conference. He said that India’s skipper did shake his hands ahead of the tournament in the pre-tournament captain’s meet and also during the referee meeting but refused to do so in public, passively alleging him of a dual approach.
Never seen anything like this
Salman in the presser said that he has never seen anyone refusing to shake hands with the opposing team in his entire career, while also saying he was taken aback by India’s approach after the first game, especially when he did shake hands with the Indian skipper before the tournament.
Salman said that he hopes other teams do not follow this suit and that it should end with the Asia Cup 2025 itself.
Also Read
They started the controversy, everything else that followed was consequence
When asked about Pakistan skipping the pre-match presser during the tournament and India not getting the trophy, Salman said that it was all a consequence of what India started after their first game against Pakistan on September 14. He said that Mohsin Naqvi is the ACC president and if they are not willing to take the trophy for him, they should not get it at all.
It is India’s era right now
Upon being asked about their recent form against India, which has seen the men in blue securing eight consecutive wins, Salman said that it’s all about time and era. He said that in the 1990s, Pakistan used to beat India regularly and now they are doing the same to us. “It’s just the timing,” he said, adding he is confident that soon enough Pakistan will have their dominance back against their arch-rivals.
Was just trying to get to my best bowler
Salman also gave his take on giving Haris Rauf the 15th over of the match that saw India secure 17 runs and completely shift the momentum in their favour. He said that he decided to give one over to his best bowler given how he had performed in the last game, but it did not go well and it was just a bad day for Rauf. He backed the pacer, saying Rauf is still one of the best players in the team.