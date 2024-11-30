India vs PM XI live time, format, Canberra weather, live streaming on Dec 1

It will be a much-needed practice for Team India who haven't played a day-night game since March, 2022 when they played Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The Indian players will be keen to familiarize themselves with the pink ball ahead of the important fixture. The significance of this practice game is heightened by the fact that it was the pink ball that contributed to India's collapse during their previous tour of Australia in 2020-21, when they were dismissed for just 36 in Adelaide as Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc on their batting lineup. ALSO READ: India vs Prime Minister's XI HIGHLIGHTS: Play called off due to rain The play on Day 1 of India vs Prime Minister XI two-day tour game was washed out due to persistent rain, as even the toss didn't take place at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Both teams will return on Sunday for a 50 overs per side contest, which will allow both Indian bowlers and batters to get some time with the pink ball.It will be a much-needed practice for Team India who haven't played a day-night game since March, 2022 when they played Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The Indian players will be keen to familiarize themselves with the pink ball ahead of the important fixture. The significance of this practice game is heightened by the fact that it was the pink ball that contributed to India's collapse during their previous tour of Australia in 2020-21, when they were dismissed for just 36 in Adelaide as Josh Hazlewood wreaked havoc on their batting lineup.

PM XI vs India: Full Squad Prime Ministers XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan. India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal. India vs PM XI LIVE TIME, India Tour game Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

What time will the toss for the PM XI vs India tour game take place?

The toss for the two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on December 1 will take place at 8:40 AM IST.

What time will day 2 of the PM XI vs India tour game start?

Day 2 of the game between Prime Ministers XI and India on December 1 will start at 9:10 AM IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the PM XI vs India tour game in India?

Star Sports will live telecast the two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on December 1.

Where to watch the live streaming of the PM XI vs India tour game in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the two-day tour game between Prime Ministers XI and India on December 1 via its app and website.