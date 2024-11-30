India vs Prime Minister's XI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Coin toss at 8:40 AM today
India vs Prime Minister's XI Live Updates: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will take the field against PM XI for a two-day tour game on Saturday to get much-needed game time before the second Test
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian cricket team, under the returning skipper Rohit Sharma, is all set to take on Sam Harper-led Prime Minister’s XI in a two-day tour game starting Saturday, November 30. The tour game will be played with a pink ball under day-night conditions and will help the Indian team get some much-needed game time before the second Test at Adelaide, which will feature similar conditions.
While India will be up against some junior talents in the match, with just two days of game time in hand, they won’t have much to try out. However, it will be the best opportunity for players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to get in touch before the second Test after missing the first Test.
On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s XI will have multiple under-19 and domestic talents taking the field, which will help them gain top-level exposure to improve their game and increase their chances of being called up to the national side.
PM XI vs India: Full Squad
Prime Minister’s XI Squad: Jack Edwards (c), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (w), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor, Jem Ryan
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal
India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 1 Live Telecast Details:
Day 1 of the tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live telecast on Star Sports Networks in India.
India vs Prime Minister’s XI Tour Game Day 1 Live Streaming Details:
Day 1 of the first tour game between India and the Prime Minister’s XI at Canberra will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
8:02 AM
PM's XI: Jack Edwards (C), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.
7:55 AM
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
7:43 AM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Prime Minister XI tour game. The 2-day tour game will help Indian team to get used to of the Pink Ball, which will be used for the Adelaide Test.
First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST