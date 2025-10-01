ICC Women's WC 2025: AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in WODI World Cups

Seven-time champions Australia begin their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against familiar rivals New Zealand today. Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and decided to bat first on the day. The Aussies, who defeated New Zealand in a recent ODI series, look poised to continue their dominance but face the tricky task of balancing immense squad depth. Spin options such as Alana King, Sophie Molineux, and Georgia Wareham present variety, while a power-packed pace battery led by Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, and Darcie Brown strengthens their armoury.

The batting line-up is no less formidable. Captain Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner remain proven match-winners, while Phoebe Litchfield’s flair and Georgia Voll’s recent century against New Zealand make them even more dangerous.

New Zealand, however, enter with quiet confidence. Their T20 World Cup win last year after a poor run showed resilience, and they will lean on leaders like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and Amelia Kerr. With youngsters Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze in support, plus strong preparatory camps in Chennai and Abu Dhabi, the White Ferns are plotting a genuine upset. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-head in WODIs (overall) Total Matches Played: 147

Australia Women Won: 107

New Zealand Women Won: 37

All head-to-head matches recap in Women's World Cups: ICC Women’s World Cup 1973 The first-ever meeting in a World Cup came at Dartford, where Australia defeated New Zealand by 35 runs. The Aussies posted a competitive total, and their bowling unit backed it up with discipline, never allowing New Zealand’s chase to gather momentum. It set the tone for Australia’s early dominance in World Cups and showcased their superior balance compared to the White Ferns. ICC Women’s World Cup 1978 In the 1978 edition in India, Australia extended their winning record over New Zealand with a convincing 66-run victory at Jamshedpur. Batting first, the Aussies put together a solid total, powered by their experienced top order. The New Zealanders tried to respond but lost wickets regularly, falling short of the chase. The match underlined the gulf between the two sides during this phase of women’s cricket.

ICC Women’s World Cup 1982 The 1982 tournament, held in New Zealand, brought more competitive cricket between the arch-rivals. New Zealand recorded a memorable 41-run win at Rangiora, delighting home fans with a spirited bowling display. Australia quickly bounced back, winning the next two encounters—by 69 runs in Wellington and by 8 wickets in New Plymouth. Despite the setback, New Zealand’s maiden World Cup win against Australia became a historic moment. ICC Women’s World Cup 1988 The 1988 edition in Australia saw the hosts firmly in control against New Zealand. In Auckland, Australia secured an 8-run victory in a low-scoring thriller, with their bowlers holding their nerve under pressure. Later in Christchurch, they followed it up with a 28-run win, thanks to a disciplined all-round performance. These results highlighted Australia’s growing mastery in pressure matches, especially on home and familiar conditions.

ICC Women’s World Cup 1993 The 1993 tournament produced mixed results for the Trans-Tasman rivals. New Zealand edged Australia by 3 wickets in Christchurch, successfully chasing down a tricky target. The win gave the White Ferns confidence, but Australia hit back in style. In subsequent encounters, the Aussies proved too strong, winning by 86 runs in Lismore and by 9 wickets in Brisbane. Their depth once again tilted the rivalry back in their favour. ICC Women’s World Cup 1997 The 1997 World Cup saw as many as four clashes between the two sides, offering fans plenty of drama. New Zealand won a thriller in Sydney by just 1 wicket, sparking excitement. But Australia responded emphatically, claiming wins in Auckland (by 89 runs), Christchurch (by 11 runs), and Wellington (by 6 wickets). Despite moments of fight from the Ferns, Australia’s consistency across games shone through.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2000 The 2000 edition remains unforgettable for New Zealand, as they lifted their maiden World Cup. Facing Australia in the final at Lincoln, the White Ferns held their nerve in a tense contest, winning by just 4 runs. Their bowlers defended bravely under immense pressure, giving the country its greatest moment in women’s cricket. Australia fought hard but had to settle for second-best in this iconic clash. ICC Women’s World Cup 2005 At the 2005 tournament in South Africa, Australia reaffirmed their dominance with a solid 32-run victory over New Zealand in Pretoria. Batting first, the Aussies posted a healthy score and then used their bowling resources smartly to keep the White Ferns at bay. It was a professional performance that ensured Australia stayed ahead in the rivalry while progressing strongly in the competition.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2009 The 2009 World Cup semi-final in Sydney brought one of New Zealand’s finest wins. Batting first, they compiled a fighting score and then bowled with discipline to restrict Australia, clinching a 13-run victory. The result stunned home fans and propelled the White Ferns into the final, where they finished runners-up to England. For New Zealand, this win remains a defining World Cup memory. ICC Women’s World Cup 2013 Australia and New Zealand clashed in the group stage at Cuttack during the 2013 edition in India. Australia were clinical, chasing down the target with seven wickets to spare. Their experienced batting order anchored the pursuit comfortably after their bowlers had limited New Zealand to a modest score. The match highlighted Australia’s efficiency and composure, qualities that powered them to yet another World Cup triumph.