ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs NZ-W playing 11, live streaming

The live streaming of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in Australia

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Seven-time champions Australia begin their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign against New Zealand on Wednesday, aiming to start their title defence with authority. The Aussies brim with depth, particularly in their bowling. Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux and leg-spinner Georgia Wareham are back from injuries, joining Alana King in a formidable spin arsenal. Their pace stocks are equally rich, with Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, and Darcie Brown all pushing for selection.
 
Batting-wise, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, and Phoebe Litchfield headline a line-up reinforced by the emergence of Georgia Voll, fresh from a century against India.
 
 
New Zealand, however, cannot be discounted. Led by Sophie Devine, they combine experience in Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, and Lea Tahuhu with the promise of youngsters like Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze. After rigorous training camps in Chennai and Abu Dhabi, the White Ferns will seek another upset, recalling their T20 triumph last year.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11

Australia Women Playing 11 (Probable): Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
 
New Zealand Women Playing 11 (Probable): Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Flora Devonshire, Eden Carson

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women: Head-to-Head in WODIs

  • Total Matches Played: 147
  • Australia Women Won: 107
  • New Zealand Women Won: 37
  • No Result/Tied: 3

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Full Squad

Australia Women's Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
 
New Zealand Women's Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

When will the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? 
Australia Women will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand Women in the second game of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 1.
 
What will be the venue for the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 1? 
The match between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will take place at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? 
The toss for the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? 
The Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live telecast of Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Networks in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? 
The live streaming of the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

