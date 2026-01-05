Home / Cricket / News / Root equals Ponting's 100 record; moves closer to Sachin in top scorer list

South Africa's Jacques Kallis, with 45 Test tons, and India's Sachin Tendulkar, with 51 Test tons, are the only two batters ahead of Root in the players with the most Test tons list

Root celebrating his 41st Test ton in Sydney
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
Former England captain and one of the modern day’s best batters, Joe Root, overall had a rough visit to Australia for the Ashes 2025-26, and he failed to perform consistently with the bat, resulting in the hosts retaining the coveted Ashes urn one more time. However, Root will not consider the Ashes summer a complete failure as he scored not once but two centuries in the series. Root, who earlier struck his 40th Test century during the second Test to end his red-ball ton drought in Australia, once again came up with his best in the final Test in Sydney and scored a majestic 160 off 242 balls to bring up his 41st Test century.
 
With this ton, Root is now joint third on the list of most hundreds in Test cricket with Australia's Ricky Ponting, who also has 41 triple-digit scores in Test cricket to his name. South Africa's Jacques Kallis with 45 Test tons and India’s Sachin Tendulkar with 51 Test tons are the only two batters ahead of Root in this list now. 
 
Batters with most centuries in Test cricket:
 
Rank Player Team Span Matches Innings Hundreds
1 Sachin Tendulkar India 1989–2013 200 329 51
2 Jacques Kallis ICC/SA 1995–2013 166 280 45
3 Joe Root England 2012–2026* 163* 297 41
4 Ricky Ponting Australia 1995–2012 168 287 41
5 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 2000–2015 134 233 38
6 Steve Smith Australia 2010–2026* 123* 218 36
7 Younis Khan Pakistan 2000–2017 118 213 34
8 Sunil Gavaskar India 1971–1987 125 214 34
9 Brian Lara ICC/WI 1990–2006 131 232 34
10 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 1997–2014 149 252 34
11 Rahul Dravid ICC/India 1996–2012 164 286 36
12 Kane Williamson New Zealand 2010–2025 108 192 33
13 Alastair Cook England 2006–2018 161 291 33
14 SR Waugh Australia 1985–2004 168 260 32
15 Matthew Hayden Australia 1994–2009 103 184 30

Root moves closer to Sachin’s all-time record

Joe Root’s 160 against Australia in Sydney has now taken his total run count in Test cricket to 13,937, which puts him just 1,984 runs behind Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the all-time highest run scorer in Test cricket. Notably, Sachin has 15,921 runs to his name in red-ball cricket in 200 matches.
 
Top all-time highest run scorers in Test cricket:
 
Player Country Matches Innings Runs HS 100s 50s
Sachin Tendulkar India 200 329 15921 248* 51 68
Joe Root England 163* 297 13937 262 41 66
Ricky Ponting Australia 168 287 13378 257 41 62
Jacques Kallis South Africa 166 280 13289 224 45 58
Rahul Dravid India 164 286 13288 270 36 63
Alastair Cook England 161 291 12472 294 33 57
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 134 233 12400 319 38 52
Brian Lara West Indies 131 232 11953 400* 34 48
Shivnarine Chanderpaul West Indies 164 280 11867 203* 30 66
Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 149 252 11814 374 34 50
Allan Border Australia 156 265 11174 205 27 63
Steve Waugh Australia 168 260 10927 200 32 50
Steve Smith Australia 123* 218 10613 239 36 44
Sunil Gavaskar India 125 214 10122 236* 34 45
Younis Khan Pakistan 118 213 10099 313 34 33
 
First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

