Root equals Ponting's 100 record; moves closer to Sachin in top scorer list

Former England captain and one of the modern day’s best batters, Joe Root, overall had a rough visit to Australia for the Ashes 2025-26, and he failed to perform consistently with the bat, resulting in the hosts retaining the coveted Ashes urn one more time. However, Root will not consider the Ashes summer a complete failure as he scored not once but two centuries in the series. Root, who earlier struck his 40th Test century during the second Test to end his red-ball ton drought in Australia, once again came up with his best in the final Test in Sydney and scored a majestic 160 off 242 balls to bring up his 41st Test century.

With this ton, Root is now joint third on the list of most hundreds in Test cricket with Australia's Ricky Ponting, who also has 41 triple-digit scores in Test cricket to his name. South Africa's Jacques Kallis with 45 Test tons and India's Sachin Tendulkar with 51 Test tons are the only two batters ahead of Root in this list now. Batters with most centuries in Test cricket: Rank Player Team Span Matches Innings Hundreds 1 Sachin Tendulkar India 1989–2013 200 329 51 2 Jacques Kallis ICC/SA 1995–2013 166 280 45 3 Joe Root England 2012–2026* 163* 297 41 4 Ricky Ponting Australia 1995–2012 168 287 41 5 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 2000–2015 134 233 38 6 Steve Smith Australia 2010–2026* 123* 218 36 7 Younis Khan Pakistan 2000–2017 118 213 34 8 Sunil Gavaskar India 1971–1987 125 214 34 9 Brian Lara ICC/WI 1990–2006 131 232 34 10 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 1997–2014 149 252 34 11 Rahul Dravid ICC/India 1996–2012 164 286 36 12 Kane Williamson New Zealand 2010–2025 108 192 33 13 Alastair Cook England 2006–2018 161 291 33 14 SR Waugh Australia 1985–2004 168 260 32 15 Matthew Hayden Australia 1994–2009 103 184 30