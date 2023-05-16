

A victory for Mumbai would put them in one game advantage against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, the other two teams which can reach the magical figure of 16 points. The win would then give Mumbai a chance to go all-out in the last game and try and reach 18 points to finish at the top of the points table. The playoff spot is at the heart of this encounter as the winner will straightaway put one foot in the door with one game in hand. While Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stands at 13 points and will reach 15, equal to Chennai in the same number of matches, Mumbai Indians at 14, will cross Chennai to get to the second position in the points table after a win here.



This match will not only be watched by the supporters of Mumbai and Lucknow, but other teams will also have a lot riding on it. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who could get 14 points at the maximum would not want Lucknow to win at any cost. Lucknow, on the other hand, could give a scare to the Chennai Super Kings by winning this game. 15 points for Lucknow will put Chennai under tremendous pressure to win their last game against the Delhi Capitals.



LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Match Details A victory for the Krunal Pandya-led team would mean that RR and KKR would have just one place to fight for because three teams would be ahead of them already in the form Gujarat Titans (18), CSK (15), and LSG (15). RCB and PBKS though would want LSG to win and thereby not let either MI or LSG out as a clear leader ahead of them.

Series- Indian Premier League 2023 Match Number- 63

Time: 07:30 PM IST Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023



Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch Report Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow



LSG vs MI, Lucknow Weather Forecast The pitch at Ekana has been so slow that it has mostly been criticised for its nature. Leave day games, it remains slow even in evening games when dew plays a part in the ball getting wet and not gripping so much. But it is after a long time that a match is taking place at this venue and hence curators would have got enough time to make the ground a true wicket which supports pace and bounce.



Lucknow Super Giants playing combination With the heat wave blowing across North India, it is great that the match is being played after 7:00 pm IST in Lucknow. The temperature at that time would be near 37 degrees Celsius and will keep going down, eventually reaching 33 at 11 pm when the match usually ends. The humidity will also increase from very low to ideal status with time passing, making the conditions bearable for players out in the middle.



In bowling, Yash Thakur would be the first choice ahead of Avesh Khan in the lineup given how he used his swing and slower ball variations to outfox batters. The Lucknow team went in with Prerak Mankad as their number three player after Deepak Hooda failed them in the first 11 games. With Mankad hitting a match-winning fifty in his first game this season for the LSG, his place would remain intact and Deepak Hooda would have to warm the benches.

LSG predicted playing 11

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Yudhvir Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur

Impact Substitute Options: Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan

MI predicted playing 11 Though Rohit Sharma has been out of form this entire season, Suryakumar Yadav’s late blooming has been the major reason for the advancement of the blue brigade in the points table. Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan and Jason Behrendorrf would most likely be the four overseas players in the playing 11. Behrendorff could be substituted with a batter, maybe Dewald Brevis or Tristan Stubbs when Mumbai bats.



Impact Substitute Options: Jason Behrendorff, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Shams Mulani Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal