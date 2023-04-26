IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians

It was the second consecutive loss for Mumbai Indians and the fourth in seven matches. Mumbai Indians are currently at the seventh position with six points. The road to playoffs has become a little complicated and they need to win the next five matches out of 7 to secure their position in the playoffs.
After Chennai and Gujarat, Rajasthan has secured the third position followed by Lucknow, Bangalore and Punjab with eight points each.
Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Delhi are at the bottom of the points table with four points each.
Orange Cap Holder IPL has covered half of its journey and players have shown their full enthusiasm. It is likely that after this long journey, players might have become tired. Now it will be interesting to watch who can still continue their top performance and ends up being a top performer of the season.
- Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 405 runs in 7 matches
- Devon Conway (CSK) - 314 runs in 7 matches
- David Warner (DC) - 306 runs in 7 matches
- Shubman Gill (GT) - 284 runs in 7 matches
- Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs in 7 matches
Purple Cap holder
- Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets in 7 matches
- Mohammed Siraj (RCB) -13 wickets in 7 matches
- Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets in 7 matches
- Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets in 7 matches
- Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 12 wickets in 7 matches