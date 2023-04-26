Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat jumps to 2nd after win over Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans is leading at the second spot after winning their last match against Mumbai Indians by 55 runs, and Rashid Khan from GT also won their purple cap

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Gujarat Titans clinched the second spot in IPL 2023 points table after defeating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on Tuesday. The match was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
It was the fifth win for Gujarat Titans in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings is currently holding the top spot with five wins as well, but their run rate is a little better than Gujarat Titans.

It was the second consecutive loss for Mumbai Indians and the fourth in seven matches. Mumbai Indians are currently at the seventh position with six points. The road to playoffs has become a little complicated and they need to win the next five matches out of 7 to secure their position in the playoffs.

After Chennai and Gujarat, Rajasthan has secured the third position followed by Lucknow, Bangalore and Punjab with eight points each.

Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Delhi are at the bottom of the points table with four points each. 

Orange Cap Holder
IPL has covered half of its journey and players have shown their full enthusiasm. It is likely that after this long journey, players might have become tired. Now it will be interesting to watch who can still continue their top performance and ends up being a top performer of the season.


Currently, Faf Du Plessis is leading the orange cap race and has scored 405 runs in seven matches. Check the list of the top five players in the list.
  • Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 405 runs in 7 matches
  • Devon Conway (CSK) - 314 runs in 7 matches
  • David Warner (DC) - 306 runs in 7 matches
  • Shubman Gill (GT) - 284 runs in 7 matches
  • Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs in 7 matches

Purple Cap holder

The case with the purple cap is also becoming interesting with each match. Check out who holds the purple cap after the half-journey of IPL 2023.
  • Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets in 7 matches
  • Mohammed Siraj (RCB) -13 wickets in 7 matches
  • Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets in 7 matches
  • Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets in 7 matches
  • Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 12 wickets in 7 matches

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

