LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score: Two quick wickets put Lucknow ahead

The Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network. Rohit Sharma, the skipper of the Mumbai Indians won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants' captain Krunal Pandya and opted to bat first on a sticky wicket that offers turn and grip but doesn't deteriorate much for the second innings. Dew has no effect either. Lucknow managed to reach the playoffs in their debut season as well, but could not cross the Eliminator hurdle. Mumbai on the other hand have been in six finals and have won five of them. They have finished in the top four nine times out of 14. The winner of this game would play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2023 and Lucknow Super Giants, which finished third in the points table will be up against the Mumbai Indians which finished fourth and got through after not only winning their match but also on the count of Royal Challengers Bangalore losing their game.