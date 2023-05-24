Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score: Two quick wickets put Lucknow ahead

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score: Two quick wickets put Lucknow ahead

Indian Premier League 2023 Eliminator Live Updates, LSG vs MI: The Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to cross the eliminator hurdle in the second go as they face Mumbai

BS Web Team New Delhi
LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score: Two quick wickets put Lucknow ahead

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023
7:52 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Yash Thakur strikes, Kishan departs

7:50 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Naveen Ul-Haq gets Rohit Sharma, Mumbai 38/1 after 4

7:43 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan hits back to back fours via cut shot, Mumbai 13/0 in 2

7:36 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Just five runs from the first over

7:32 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: The match begins

7:31 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Here’s Mumbai Indians’ playing 11 for this game

7:28 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: de Kock misses out from Lucknow’s squad

7:11 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai to bat first

7:08 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

7:07 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: MI predicted playing 11

7:07 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians playing combination

7:06 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG predicted playing 11

7:06 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants playing combination

7:05 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast

7:05 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

7:04 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

7:03 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss Details

7:03 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai aiming to reach seventh final

7:02 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow reached playoffs in the last edition too

7:01 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow lost track in the middle

7:01 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai should thank the Gujarat Titans

6:57 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Time for the Eliminator

6:33 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of LSG vs MI Eliminator, IPL 2023 match

7:52 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Yash Thakur strikes, Kishan departs

 
Yash Thakur comes into the attack and gets a wicket on the second delivery itself as Ishan Kishan fishes for a ball outside off and gets caught as the nick goes straight into the gloves of Nicholas Pooran.
 

7:50 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Naveen Ul-Haq gets Rohit Sharma, Mumbai 38/1 after 4

7:43 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Ishan hits back to back fours via cut shot, Mumbai 13/0 in 2

7:36 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Just five runs from the first over

 
Spin was introduced in the first over itself and Krunal Pandya was economical enough to concede only five runs even after going for a four on the first ball itself.
 

7:32 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: The match begins

7:31 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Here’s Mumbai Indians’ playing 11 for this game

7:28 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: de Kock misses out from Lucknow’s squad

7:11 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma wins toss, Mumbai to bat first

 
Rohit Sharma, the skipper o the Mumbai Indians won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants’ captain Krunal Pandya and opted to bat first on a sticky wicket that offers turn and grip but doesn’t deteriorate much for the second innings. Dew has no effect either
 

7:08 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app across IOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network.
 

7:07 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: MI predicted playing 11

 
Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen
 
Impact Substitute Options: Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff
 

7:07 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians playing combination

 
Mumbai have a problem in bowling and if by any chance they are forced to bat first, it might get difficult for them to stop the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis. Tilak Varma could be used in the middle and then substituted by Kumar Kartikeya when Mumbai bowl.
 

7:06 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: LSG predicted playing 11

 
Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
 
Impact Substitute Options: Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur
 

7:06 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants playing combination

 
Kyle Mayers was out of the playing 11 despite being in form. The Chennai wicket is not ideal for his kind of shot-making, but he could be given a chance as no other batter has excelled so much for Lucknow at the top as the West Indian has. 
 
Naveen-Ul-Haq, who was taken to the cleaners in the last game, would have to make way for him. Ayush Badoni or Prerak Mankad could be substituted to bring in Amit Mishra as the fourth spinner in the attack as well.
 

7:05 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Weather Forecast

 
Humidity and temperature will remain constant at Chepauk at 81-82 per cent and 31- 32 degrees Celcius respectively. This means only one thing- a lot of dew in the second innings will be negated and hence after winning the toss, teams would look to field first.
 

7:05 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
It was evident in the first qualifier that the Chennai wicket has slowed down massively. A total of 170 looked big enough to put pressure on the batters while chasing. A similar wicket would be expected for this game as well.  
 

7:04 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match- Eliminator

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaramm Stadium, Chennai
 

7:03 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss Details

 
The toss between the Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya and his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma would take place at 07:00 pm IST at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. 
 

7:03 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai aiming to reach seventh final

 
Mumbai on the other hand have been in six finals and have won five of them. They have finished in the top four nine times out of 14. The winner of this game would play Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 

7:02 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow reached playoffs in the last edition too

 
In the previous edition of the IPL, Super Giants lost in the Eliminator to RCB. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side would hence be looking to overcome that hurdle for the first time and march to the second qualifier in Ahmedabad.
 

7:01 PM May 23

LSG vs MI Eliminator Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow lost track in the middle

 
Lucknow on the other hand were on the opposite side of the spectrum as they were at the receiving end of four games in a row at home before bouncing back and winning their last three matches to reach 17 points and finish in the third position in the points table.
 

Topics :Rohit SharmaGautam GambhirIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansKrunal Pandya

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

