IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR preview: Experimental Kolkata meet stable Bangalore



But this season has been different for Banglaore as their bowlers have been able to pull heist after heist and their weakest point has turned into strongest. In this backdrop, Banglaore welcome the Knights to Chinnaswamy where bowlers get roasted. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which has never won an IPL, will be up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Knight Riders have not played two straight games with the same playing 11 and as a result, are struggling to find the right combination. This used to be the problem of Bangalore in previous seasons.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 36

Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Time: 07:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Pitch Report

The pitch at Bengaluru is bearable in day games for the bowlers. In evening games, the bowlers start thinking about how many runs they are going to go for. Yes, the pitch is that flat and batter friendly.

RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Rain is expected in Bengaluru tonight. The ground will remain under the clouds for most part of the evening. The cloud cover will be 96% at around 07:00 pm IST. The humidity will be on the higher side tonight as well and therefore the chances of rain have increased.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

The Bangalore side have been doing well when Faf du Plessis has only batted and played as an impact player and Virat Kohli has captained them. Dinesh Karthik has not been in the form that was expected of him before the start of the season. However, Harshal Patel finally looked in fine touch in the last game and it is good news for the team. The playing 11 would most likley remain the same that won against Rajasthan Royals in the day game last weekend.

RCB predicted playing 11

Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.



Impact Substitute options: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination



There is no team that has changed their combination as many times as the Knight Riders. Chandrakant Pandit, who was picked from domestic cricket to coach an IPL team for the first time, is known for experimentation. But his experiments have failed to bore fruits so far. Changes are expected tonight as well. It is hard to pick the playing 11 right now.

KKR predicted playing 11



Impact Substitute options: Suyansh Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy