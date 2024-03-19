IPL 2024: Shubman to Russell - list of all MVPs in Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League introduced the MVP award in 2017, and ever since, it has become one of the most recognized entities of the league, alongside the Orange and the Purple Cap.

In our run-up to IPL 2024, we have already discussed the history and winners of the Orange and Purple Cap. Therefore, it is important to discuss how the MVP is selected and who the many MVPs of the most followed and rich league in cricket’s history have been.

How is an IPL MVP Selected?

The IPL governing body follows a points system to select the MVP in an entire season. The number of runs scored is not considered in the selection of the MVP. A player is awarded 2.5 points for every four hit.

However, it is the number of wickets taken and sixes hit that are awarded the highest number of points. A wicket gives a player 3.5 points, and, surprisingly, a six also gives 3.5 points. It is puzzling why they both carry a similar number of points.





Every dot ball bowled earns 1 point for the bowler, while every catch taken and stumping done is equal to 2.5 points for the player credited with the catch or the stumping.

Was There No MVP in IPL Before 2017?

Before 2017, the IPL followed the concept of regular cricket tournaments, which give the Player of the Tournament awards. Here are the winners of the Player of the Tournament awards in the IPL from 2008 to 2016.

IPL 2008: Shane Watson (RR)

IPL 2009: Adam Gilchrist (DCh)

IPL 2010: Sachin Tendulkar (MI)

IPL 2011: Chris Gayle (RCB)

IPL 2012: Sunil Narine (KKR)

IPL 2013: Shane Watson (RR)

IPL 2014: Glenn Maxwell (PBKS)

IPL 2015: Andre Russell (KKR)

IPL 2016: Virat Kohli (RCB)

List of MVP Award Winners

2017- Sunil Narine- KKR

West Indies’ Sunil Narine, who plays for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was named the MVP of 2017, accumulating 298 points. The mystery spinner took 10 wickets and hit 34 fours and 10 sixes. However, the most striking part of his award was the 133 dot balls he delivered. He also took four catches.

2018- Sunil Narine- KKR





Narine made it two in a row when he was again awarded MVP in 2018. He had 379.5 points, thanks to his 17 wickets, 137 dot balls, 40 fours, and 23 sixes. The Trinidad-born also took a catch.

2019- Andre Russell- KKR

It was three in a row for KKR in terms of MVPs, although they could not win the title in any of the three seasons. West Indian Andre Russell received the award this time with 369 points. Russell, another all-rounder, hit 31 fours and 52 sixes, took 11 wickets and five catches, and bowled 61 dot balls.

2020- Jofra Archer- Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer, of West Indian origin but playing for England in international cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was named the 2020 MVP. Archer shone with 307 points. The fast bowler took 20 wickets, bowled 175 dot balls (the most in a single season by any MVP), hit 10 sixes and five fours, and also took five catches.

2021- Harshal Patel- RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel became the MVP in the 2021 season, taking 32 wickets, the joint highest for a single season by any bowler, alongside Dwayne Bravo. But it was not just the wickets that earned him the MVP title; the pacer also bowled 122 dot balls and took three catches, accumulating 264.5 points, the lowest by any MVP in IPL history.

2022- Jos Buttler- Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler was the second Rajasthan Royals player to be named MVP after Archer. Buttler, in peak form during the 2022 season, when the Royals made it to the final, hit 83 fours and 45 sixes and took nine catches as a wicket-keeper, becoming the first wicket-keeper batter to be crowned MVP of an IPL season. With 387.5 points, Buttler also holds the record for the highest number of points by an MVP in IPL history.

2023- Shubman Gill- Gujarat Titans