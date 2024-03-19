IPL 2024: Top five Chennai Super Kings uncapped players to look out for

Like every season of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024 is expected to unveil uncapped talents who aspire to represent their country. Chennai Super Kings have consistently produced stars such as Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2021 and Mathisha Pathirana in 2023. This season, they might reveal yet another player poised to make an impact on the global stage.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar





Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here Hangargekar, a fast bowler who gained prominence at the Under-19 World Cup 2022, has been limited in his appearances for CSK due to injuries. The Maharashtra-born player, an out-and-out fast bowler, has participated in just four first-class games, 22 List-A matches, and 14 T20s, claiming a total of 62 wickets. With the support and confidence of MS Dhoni and the team management, he could become the next sensation.

Nishant Sindhu

The team is rich in Under-19 talent, and the next on the list is Nishant Sindhu. His left-arm orthodox spin and left-handed middle-order batting draw comparisons to Ravindra Jadeja. Both Sindhu and Jadeja emerged from Under-19 World Cup-winning teams led by right-handed Delhi batsmen – Virat Kohli in Jadeja's case and Yash Dhull for Sindhu.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Haryana, has a notable surname in sports. With impressive first-class records of over 1,000 runs and 36 wickets in just 18 matches and T20 performances including 231 runs and 11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07, he has potential for greatness.

Sameer Rizvi

A star of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, Rizvi gained recognition with an exceptional performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, scoring 277 runs at an average of nearly 70. Purchased by CSK for Rs 8.4 crore, Rizvi, an admirer of Suresh Raina, is a proficient T20 batter with a knack for capitalising on opportunities.

Shaik Rasheed





Check Indian Premier League 2024 latest news Another Under-19 World Cup standout, Shaik Rasheed from Andhra Pradesh, has demonstrated his batting talent. Amassing 296 runs in 10 T20s at an average of 42.28 and a strike rate of 137.67, the 19-year-old has shown he has the potential to excel in batting. With first-class experience under his belt, Rasheed could be a key player for CSK at number three.

Aravelly Avanish

While Hangargekar, Sindhu, and Rasheed emerged from the class of 2022, Aravelly Avanish is currently participating in the Under-19 World Cup 2024. He impressed with an unbeaten 60 against South Africa Under-19 in a pre-World Cup triangular series. His skills both behind and in front of the stumps caught the attention of the Super Kings, leading them to sign a player yet to debut in a T20 game.