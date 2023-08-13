Confirmation

IND vs IRE: Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with an intense spell

Ahead of travelling to Ireland, pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled at full tilt for Mysuru Warriors against Hubli Tigers in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament

Prasidh Krishna makes India comeback. Photo: Twitter

Prasidh Krishna makes India comeback. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 10:36 PM IST
Ahead of travelling to Ireland, pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled at full tilt for Mysuru Warriors against Hubli Tigers in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament here on Sunday.
Prasidh is scheduled to leave for Ireland on August 15 from Mumbai along with other Indian players including captain Jasprit Bumrah.
India will play three T20Is against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23 at Malahide, Dublin.
However, Prasidh utilised the KSCA T20 tournament to hone his skills and further tune his body to the demands of the game before his departure.
The right-arm pacer delivered two overs of full intensity and pace, and grabbed a wicket while conceding 13 runs.
Prasidh clean bowled his Karnataka teammate Luvnith Sisodia for a three-ball duck to underline his readiness to tackle bigger responsibilities.

However, his spell was not enough to give the Warriors a win as Tigers registered a nine-wicket win in a rain-hit match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Prasidh had also bowled in the KSCA T20 tournament for G Kasturirangan Memorial Trophy tournament last month.
He took four wickets (4-0-36-4) in that match for Mount Joy Cricket Club against Sir Syed Cricketers.
Prasidh is coming back after a prolonged injury lay-off that saw him missing the action for nearly a year.
The Karnataka pacer last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe on August 20, 2022.
Earlier this year, the 27-year-old Prasidh was ruled out of the IPL 2023 with a lumbar stress fracture. He was recuperating at the NCA post the surgery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India vs Ireland India cricket team Ireland Cricket Team Cricket Domestic cricket

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 10:36 PM IST

