Gill breaks record for highest Test score by an Indian skipper in England

Shubman Gill has looked unstoppable as a batter ever since he was appointed captain of the Indian Test team following Rohit Sharma’s retirement. The 25-year-old Punjab-based batter has scored two centuries in his first two Tests as India’s skipper. He scored 147 runs in the first innings of the first Test of the ongoing series against England and is now batting on 180 not out in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston.

But his innings at Edgbaston holds greater significance as he now holds the record for the highest Test score by an Indian skipper in England, surpassing the previous mark of 179 runs set by Mohammad Azharuddin in Manchester in 1990.

Virat Kohli is third on the list with his 149-run innings at this very venue in 2022, followed by MAK Pataudi, who scored 148 in Leeds in 1967. Gill also holds the fifth spot for his 147 in the first Test.

Highest Test score by an Indian skipper in England