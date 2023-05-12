Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Jos Buttler fined 10% of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders

Press Trust of India KolkaTa
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a Code of Conduct breach in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

"Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory.

Buttler got run out without scoring following a mix up with Yashasvi Jaiswal who played a special knock to help Royals win the game by nine wickets.

Topics :Rajasthan RoyalsJos Buttler

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

