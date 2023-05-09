Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Onus on Faf and Karthik, Bangalore 144/4

Indian Premier League Live Updates, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:44 PM IST
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Kumar Kartikeya removes Lomror

 
Kumare Kartikeya, bowling wicket to wicket to left-hander Mahipal Lomror, has got rid of the batter. The Rajasthan-born Lomror chopped it onto his stumps, trying to make room to cut away past the backward point. 
 

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Maxwell out for 38-ball 68, Behrendorff has him

 
The third wicket for the Royal Challengers Bangalore has fallen and it has gone to Jason Behrendorff who bowled a fuller-length ball. Maxwell tried to heave it across the leg side, but managed to get it only as far as Nehal Wadhera in the deep. He caught it well. 
 

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for du Plessis

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 partnership between Maxwell and Faf

 
Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have so far added 115 off 59 balls for the third wicket. They brought up their respective fifties as well
 

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Bengaluru

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Glenn Maxwell

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 1000 runs in RCB colours for Faf du Plessis

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: And the runs continue to flow

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Bangalore recover well from 20/2 in 3 overs to 56/2 in six

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Behrendorff gets sweeping

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Behrendorff also got rid of Anuj Rawat

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli out for one, by Behrendorff

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli out for one, by Behrendorff

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: And it begins

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Bangalore have made two changes in their playing 11

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: The playing XI for Mumbai in this game

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Live Streaming and Broadcast

 
The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network
 

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB predicted playing 11

 
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj
 
Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat
 

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

 
Bangalore have seen the rise of and also the downfall of, Dineh Karthik. Though Mahipal Lomror did well in the last match, Glenn Maxwell failed and so did Faf du Plessis. It is only when the trio of Virat Kohli, Maxwell and du Plessis fire along with brilliant bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood that Bangalore are able to do well. 
 

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: MI predicted playing 11

 
Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan
 
Impact Substitute Options: Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs
 

Topics :Rohit SharmaIndian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers BangaloreFaf du PlessisWankhede Stadium

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

