MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Onus on Faf and Karthik, Bangalore 144/4

Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium



The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The match can also be viewed on the TV channels on the Star Sports Network Impact Substitute Options: Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj, Bangalore have seen the rise of and also the downfall of, Dineh Karthik. Though Mahipal Lomror did well in the last match, Glenn Maxwell failed and so did Faf du Plessis. It is only when the trio of Virat Kohli, Maxwell and du Plessis fire along with brilliant bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood that Bangalore are able to do well. , Impact Substitute Options: Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Arshad Khan, The Mumbai Indians are suffering due to the non-performance of the likes of Jofra Archer and Rohit Sharma. Both their mainstays have failed big time and as a result, the team has not been able to do well. They need to come good because they are irreplaceable because of their stature. Bowling of Mumbai is heavily dependent on Piyush Chawla and that needs to be changed. Others like Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green and Archer need to deliver. , It is going to be cloudy and humid at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. For the most part of the night, 1005 cloud cover is expected, reducing the effect of the dew at the venue. A captain winning the toss would therefore look to bat first and put runs on the board. , The pitch at Mumbai is a high-scoring wicket and the last two games over there have resulted in both the teams scoring above 200. With heavy batting lineups in both the teams and bowling struggling to match the expectations, another high-scoring game would be on the cards. , Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai , Time: 07:30 PM IST, Date: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, Series- Indian Premier League 2023, Match Number- 54, It has not been the ideal season for the Mumbai Indians. However, they have managed to chase down two above-200 totals. They would hoping to chase down yet another total and register a win to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs.