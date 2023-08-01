Home / Cricket / News / Kapil lashes out at BCCI, says IPL affecting team output internationally

Kapil lashes out at BCCI, says IPL affecting team output internationally

Kapil Dev criticises the team management for making tough schedules for the team. The former captain also doesn't like the way BCCI is handling injuries ahead of World Cup 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Kapil Dev

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

After the defeat against West Indies in the second ODI, Team India is facing criticism for experimenting to bench captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, which didn't work. Hardik Pandya led the team in the second ODI, and the team was all out at a score of just 181 runs. The home team managed to chase down the target in just 36.4 overs after losing four wickets. 

Cricketing legend and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev criticised India's performances against West Indies and the way BCCI is handling injuries ahead of the World Cup.

Kapil Dev in an interview with The Week magazine, shared his thoughts about the injuries of key Indian players like Bumrah and Pant. According to the former captain, the advent of the Indian Premier League has made it difficult for the players to look after themselves. 

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja takes a swipe at Kapil Dev over players' arrogance comment

While talking with The Week, the former all-rounder thinks that Bumrah's return to the Indian team after 11 months might not be effective and that if he fails to make it to the World Cup 2023 playing XI, Team India management wasted its time on him. 

India relies a lot on Bumrah, he can perform with both the old and new ball, and his presence in the team would make a world of difference.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODI World Cup 2023 to end their decade-long drought which is set to be held in the ODI World Cup. Kapil also lashed out at the BCCI for preparing a tough schedule for the players, which involves a lot of travelling.

Also Read: WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, weather forecast, streaming

Kapil in his interview with The Week said, "I don't know. When you perform as good as that, it's the right board, nothing wrong. But the right board also needs to improve. If I show you the fixture I have seen today, India is playing 11 matches and the amount of travelling they have to do... who made that fixture? Now, how can I look after my team when they are playing in India?"

"You are going to Dharamshala, then to Bengaluru, to Kolkata... playing in nine different places. Somebody asked me, and I said, 'If I were the board president, I would have a chartered flight for my team.' I want them to give their best performance on the field. These are the things the board has to do," he added.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

The ODI World Cup will begin on October 5 in India, where England will face New Zealand in the opening match in Ahmedabad. India is to play its first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

Read More Cricket News

Also Read

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND vs WI: 'Virat Kohli is real inspiration for so many players' - Dravid

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli reminds me of Javed Miandad - Courtney Walsh

IND vs WI 2nd Test highlights: Kohli, Jadeja take India to 288-4 on Day 1

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Jadeja makes big comment on Team India's combination

Ravindra Jadeja takes a swipe at Kapil Dev over players' arrogance comment

Fifth Test: Perfect finish for Broad, England level Ashes with Oval win

Prasidh Krishna returns to competitive cricket; takes 4 wickets in KSCA T20

Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

Topics :India vs West IndiesKapil DevICC ODI World Cup 2023BCCIIndia cricket teamIndian Cricket

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story