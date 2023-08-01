Kapil lashes out at BCCI, says IPL affecting team output internationally

After the defeat against West Indies in the second ODI, Team India is facing criticism for experimenting to bench captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, which didn't work. Hardik Pandya led the team in the second ODI, and the team was all out at a score of just 181 runs. The home team managed to chase down the target in just 36.4 overs after losing four wickets.

Cricketing legend and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev criticised India's performances against West Indies and the way BCCI is handling injuries ahead of the World Cup.





Kapil Dev in an interview with The Week magazine, shared his thoughts about the injuries of key Indian players like Bumrah and Pant. According to the former captain, the advent of the Indian Premier League has made it difficult for the players to look after themselves.

While talking with The Week, the former all-rounder thinks that Bumrah's return to the Indian team after 11 months might not be effective and that if he fails to make it to the World Cup 2023 playing XI, Team India management wasted its time on him.

India relies a lot on Bumrah, he can perform with both the old and new ball, and his presence in the team would make a world of difference.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the ODI World Cup 2023 to end their decade-long drought which is set to be held in the ODI World Cup. Kapil also lashed out at the BCCI for preparing a tough schedule for the players, which involves a lot of travelling.

Kapil in his interview with The Week said, "I don't know. When you perform as good as that, it's the right board, nothing wrong. But the right board also needs to improve. If I show you the fixture I have seen today, India is playing 11 matches and the amount of travelling they have to do... who made that fixture? Now, how can I look after my team when they are playing in India?"

"You are going to Dharamshala, then to Bengaluru, to Kolkata... playing in nine different places. Somebody asked me, and I said, 'If I were the board president, I would have a chartered flight for my team.' I want them to give their best performance on the field. These are the things the board has to do," he added.