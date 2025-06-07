South Africa will bring fight to Australia in WTC 2025 final: Nathan Lyon

As Australia prepare to defend their ICC World Test Championship title, seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon has acknowledged that facing South Africa at Lord’s on 11 June will be a far greater test than many might expect. While the Aussies are riding high after a string of ICC triumphs—including the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cups, 2021 T20 World Cup, and the 2023 WTC final win—Lyon said experience alone won’t be enough.
The veteran off-spinner noted that the challenge will be compounded by unfamiliar conditions in England and the use of the Dukes ball, which offers more swing and seam than the Kookaburra typically used in Australia. Despite Australia’s winning pedigree, Lyon made it clear that the Proteas bring their own strengths to the table.
Past experience counts, but only to an extent
Lyon said the presence of players who’ve won multiple global titles gives Australia a mental edge, especially in high-pressure scenarios, but warned that past achievements won’t count once the first ball is bowled. “Yes, we have that experience, but that doesn’t guarantee anything. You’ve still got to perform on the day,” he said.
Conditions and Dukes ball will level the playing field
The switch to Dukes balls and English conditions presents a new test, especially for Australia’s batters. “It’s going to be two world-class bowling attacks going at each other, and the Dukes ball makes it even more interesting,” Lyon said, highlighting that adapting to conditions quickly will be key.
South Africa’s batting arsenal gets Lyon’s attention
Lyon has kept a close eye on South Africa’s recent performances. Calling Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton “class players”, he also singled out David Bedingham, whom he faced in county cricket, as a special talent. He believes the Proteas line-up won’t shy away from the big stage.
Injury-free and ready to go
Lyon also confirmed he’s back to full fitness following a hip injury sustained during the home series against India. “I’ve been bowling for over five weeks now, and everything feels exactly where it should be,” he said. With that, Australia’s spin spearhead is ready for another crack at the WTC title.