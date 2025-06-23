Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Former India spinner Dilip Doshi passes away in London at age 77

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi passes away in London at age 77

Doshi's passing marks the end of an era where skill, craft, and wit defined Indian spin bowling

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A refined left-arm spinner and a fierce thinker of the game, Dilip Doshi passed away in London on Monday at the age of 77. A classical bowler with a trademark high-arm action, Doshi had been based in the UK for several decades. Sources close to the family confirmed that he died due to heart-related complications.
 
Doshi’s passing marks the end of an era where skill, craft, and wit defined Indian spin bowling. His calm demeanour belied a strong will and sharp intellect, often on display during his brief yet impactful international career. Despite entering the Test arena at the relatively late age of 32, he made an immediate impression, picking up 114 wickets in 33 Tests. 
 
 
A classical spinner with late entry 
Dilip Doshi was not your typical modern-day cricketer. He made his Test debut in 1979 against Australia, when most careers are beginning to wind down. But the left-arm spinner, already a seasoned campaigner in domestic cricket, made up for lost time with his guile and persistence. He would go on to claim six five-wicket hauls in Tests and 22 wickets in 15 ODIs, maintaining a tidy economy rate of under four.

Despite the presence of India's famed spin quartet in the 1970s, Doshi carved his own identity. He played domestic cricket for Saurashtra, Bengal, Warwickshire, and Nottinghamshire, learning under the influence of cricketing legends like Sir Garfield Sobers.
 
The Melbourne Test and grit with a broken toe 
Doshi’s finest hour arguably came in Melbourne in 1981, where he played a crucial role in India’s victory with a five-wicket match haul — despite bowling with a broken toe. Known for his unflappable focus, he used an electrode every evening to control the swelling and get back on the field the next morning.
 
In one of his earlier interviews, Doshi once described spin bowling as a duel of minds, not just skills — underscoring his cerebral approach to the game.
 
Quiet exit, enduring presence 
Disenchanted with the direction Indian cricket was taking in the 1980s, Doshi quietly stepped away from the international scene. In retirement, he stayed close to the sport and was a familiar face at cricket venues around the world — often seen alongside Rolling Stones frontman and close friend Mick Jagger.
 
He also penned a thoughtful autobiography, Spin Punch, offering honest reflections on cricket, selection politics, and the mental demands of spin bowling.
 
Survived by family and legacy 
Dilip Doshi is survived by his wife Kalindi, son Nayan — who played first-class cricket for Surrey and Saurashtra — and daughter Vishakha. His passing leaves behind not just memories of deftly flighted deliveries, but a legacy of integrity, intellect, and understated excellence in Indian cricket.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

