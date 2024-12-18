Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Legends react to R Ashwin's sudden retirement from international cricket

Indian all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect following the third Test between India and Australia at Brisbane

Ashwin
R Ashwin
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
One of the greatest Test players of all time, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, sent shockwaves through the cricket fraternity by announcing his sudden retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, December 18. The announcement came after the third Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Brisbane. The 38-year-old stated that while he enjoyed his time with the team, he believes it is the right moment to step away. While the cricket world has been expressing gratitude for Ashwin’s remarkable 14-year international career, many have been left bewildered by the abruptness of his decision.
 
Three prominent figures in the cricketing world—Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, and Harbhajan Singh—shared their thoughts on Ashwin’s retirement in an interview with Star Sports, praising the all-rounder for his immense contributions to the game.
 
Sunil Gavaskar reflects on Ashwin’s sudden retirement
 
Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary former Indian cricketer, expressed his views on Ashwin’s retirement, pointing out the unusual timing of the decision during a series. Gavaskar highlighted the challenges this posed for the selection committee, which relies on having reserves ready in case of injuries. He compared the situation to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement at the end of a Test match several years ago. Gavaskar remarked that Ashwin could have been crucial in matches on spin-friendly pitches, such as the one in Sydney, where two spinners would have been a viable option.
 
While noting that retirements are typically expected at the end of a series, Gavaskar acknowledged that Ashwin’s mid-series departure was an anomaly. However, he respected Ashwin’s decision and praised him as a formidable cricketer who was a vital asset to the team throughout his career.
 
Matthew Hayden hails Ashwin’s tactical brilliance

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden lauded Ashwin’s intelligence and tactical acumen on the field. He described Ashwin as a “smart cricketer” known for his strategic planning and adaptability. Hayden commended Ashwin’s self-belief and characterised him as a strong-minded individual, noting that his approach could sometimes polarise opinions among fans and teams.
 
Hayden also reminisced about his personal interactions with Ashwin, particularly during their conversations in Tamil Nadu and the Chennai Super Kings bus rides. He likened these moments of shared knowledge to his early experiences with the legendary Bishan Bedi. Hayden wished Ashwin a fulfilling retirement and expressed admiration for his dedication to the game.
 
Harbhajan Singh celebrates Ashwin’s contributions to spin bowling
 
Harbhajan Singh, another cricketing legend, congratulated Ashwin on his retirement, celebrating the spinner’s outstanding contributions to Indian cricket. Singh highlighted Ashwin’s role in elevating spin bowling in India, inspiring a new generation of spinners, and playing a key part in the team’s successes.
 
Harbhajan praised Ashwin’s commitment and achievements on the field, thanking him for his relentless efforts and the numerous wickets he claimed throughout his career. He expressed hope that Ashwin would continue contributing to the cricketing community in some capacity after retirement.
 
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

