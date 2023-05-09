close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit wins toss, Mumbai opt to bowl first

Indian Premier League Live Updates, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Rohit Sharma Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis Wankhede Stadium

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's economic growth prospects have brightened, says Fitch Ratings

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Reformation's IPO Push Bets on Going Green in $200 Eucalyptus Pants

Reformation
6 min read

PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

Amit Tandon: A testing time for board members
1 min read

Vedanta appoints veteran Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor business

Image
2 min read

Rishi Sunak expands role of UK pharmacies to cut GP waiting times

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

consumer market, airlines, Indian economy
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon