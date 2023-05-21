IPL 2023 Highlights: Kohli's ton in vain, Gill's 100 sends MI to playoffs

RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023



The last game of the Indian Premier League 2023 league stage would also have a lot of bearing on the table and it tells exactly how close this season has been which looked pretty one-sided at the start in early April.



RCB vs GT Toss, IPL 2023



Gujarat Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss against Faf du Plessis, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and decided to bowl first in overcast conditions. Hardik said he would not take this game lightly at all.



Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11



Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak



Impact Substitute Options: Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep



Gujarat Titans playing 11



Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal



Impact Substitute Options: Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar



MI vs SRH Highlights IPL 2023,



MI vs SRH Toss, IPL 2023,



Mumbai Indians playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod. Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Sandeep Warrier,

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Mayank Markande, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Akeal Hosein, Abdul Samad,

IPL 2023 Highlights: Catch all the updates from the matches between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans as well as Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here. The toss between Mumbai Indians' captain Rohit Sharma and his Sunrisers Hyderabad counterpart Aiden Markram took place at 03:00 pm IST and was won by the former who decided to bowl first at the Wankheded Stadium in Mumbai. Cameron Green needed six runs in this over to get to his century. 7 runs were needed for Mumbai to win the match. Green even took a single and gave the strike to Surya who also took a single and gave the strike back to Green who scored a single off the last ball of the 18th over and reached his hundred as well as won the game for Mumbai. With this win, Mumbai zoom to fourth place as of now. Royal Challengers Bangalore must win here against the Gujarat Titans to qualify for the fourth straight playoffs. However, if they lose, Mumbai Indians will enter the playoffs.