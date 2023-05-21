Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023 Highlights: Kohli's ton in vain, Gill's 100 sends MI to playoffs

Indian Premier League Highlights: Virat Kohli's century went in vain as Shubman Gill also hit a century to win it for GT. As a result, MI, which beat SRH earlier in the day, went to playoffs. RCB out

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:29 AM IST
RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2023

The last game of the Indian Premier League 2023 league stage would also have a lot of bearing on the table and it tells exactly how close this season has been which looked pretty one-sided at the start in early April. 
RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill finishes it in style, Mumbai through

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: No-ball and free hit for Gill

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 11 from the Harshal Patel over, 8 needed in 6 balls now

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Six!! Gill moves to 97 now

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill changes the game again

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Siraj gets Miller, Bangalore still in with a chance

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Great fielding from Bangalore

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 43 needed in the last four overs

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shanaka fails in his first chance

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar out after fifty, Vyshak gets him

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Vijay Shankar

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 partnership between Gill and Shankar

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 2000 runs for Shankar in T20s

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wickets are the need of the hour for Bangalore

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Yet another fifty for Shubman Gill

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: This is Gujarat Titans after 10 overs

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 50 partnership between Gill and Shankar

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Himanshu comes in as impact substitute for Bangalore

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay over, Titans 51/1

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shankar goes down the ground

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Five overs gone, Titans 35/1

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar comes in as impact player for Titans

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Siraj eventually gets Saha

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Bangalore lose review, Saha survives

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Finally Gill gets going, Gujarat Titans 15/0 after 2 overs

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: The chase begins, Gujarat Titans 2/0 after 1

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Anuj Rawat does well, Bangalore finish at 197/5

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli brings up the second century of the season, 7th of IPL career

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli on 99, survives a run-out scare

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kohli moves to 89, RCB 169/5 in 18

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 16 overs gone, Bangalore need a big finish

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik’s 17th duck in IPL history

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: This is after the Bracewell wicket

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shami gets Bracewell

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Another fifty for King Kohli

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Bracewell doing well, 100 up for Bangalore

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: This was Bangalore after 10 overs

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha with an amazing stumping shows his class

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan flops the Big Show

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Tewatia catches and Noor gets du Plessis

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay done, Bangalore 62/0

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Whenever they cross the 50 run stand, 3 times out of 4, they make it into 100

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rashid Khan brought into the attack

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: This time Kohli turns on the attacking gear

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: du Plessis gets into the act

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Another good over from Gujarat, only four runs from the second over

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: First over gone, RCB 6/0

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Match to start by 08:25 pm IST

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Drizzle back at Chinnaswamy

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans playing 11

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Victory must for Bangalore to qualify for playoffs

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Gujarat to bowl first

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Moving on to the second game now

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals out of the playoffs race

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rain stops at the M Chinnaswamy

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Century from Green wins it for Mumbai

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Tyagi removed from bowling attack

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Raining boundaries in Mumbai even as it rains in Bangalore

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss delayed in the match between RCB and Gujarat Titans

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Nitish Reddy’s stunning catch gets Rohit

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: 16 from the 13th over, Mumbai need 53 in 42 balls now

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Green saved by nanoseconds

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanvir Singh drops Rohit for the second time

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Second fifty for Rohit this season

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Hyderabad need a wicket to come back

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Green brings up his fifty

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty partnership between Green and Rohit

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Cameron Green unstoppable

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Cameron Green hitting them hard and handsome

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma dropped by Sanvir

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Green gets going

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Harry Brook takes a stunner, Ishan departs

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Nitish Reddy learns from his mistake

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Kartik Tyagi in as impact substitute for Hyderabad

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Seven runs from the first over for Mumbai

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Madhwal’s 4/37 restricted Hyderabad to 200. Could have been way more otherwise

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Weather gods might help Mumbai sneak in

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians need 201 to win and stay alive in playoffs race

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Only 43 in the last five overs, Sunrisers still go past 200

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Six runs and two wickets from the Akash Madhwal over, Hyderabad 186/5 in 19

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Glenn Philipps walks back early on

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant innings from Mayank comes to an end

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Vivrant enters record books

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: This was Hyderabad after 15 overs

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Madhwal gets Vivrant

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Mayank Agarwal

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: 8 from the Piyush Chawla over

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: 10 from the Kumar Kartikeya over

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty for Vivrant Sharma

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: First six of the innings, Hyderabad 74/0 in 8

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: 11 from Kumar Kartikeya’s first over

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Powerplay done, Hyderabad 53/0

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant start from Hyderabad

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Run-out chance goes begging for Mumbai

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Vivrant Sharma on the attack

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Back-to-back fours from the bat of Agarwal

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Slow start from Sunrisers

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Vivrant Sharma finally gets to bat

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians playing 11

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened at the toss?

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals are in with an outside chance too

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB have the advantage of playing last

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: What does Mumbai need to do to go through?

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Three teams through, three in contention for one spot

MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Last league day and the suspense still remains

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 match

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat’s century in vain, RCB are out yet again

 
Virat Kohli, who became the first player to hit back to back century this season, was overpowered by Shubman Gill’s brilliance, who also hit back-to-back centuries and chased down 198 with five balls to spare. Courtesy of this win, Bangalore have once again been knocked out of the tournament with their title hopes dashed and Mumbai Indians who finished with 16 points in 14 games, make it to the playoffs. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill finishes it in style, Mumbai through

 
Shubman Gill was batting on 98 with 8 runs needed off the last six balls. He got a no-ball, a wide and a free hit and enjoyed it by hitting Parnell for a six and won the game for the Titans who finished with 20 points on the table. This win has however sent Mumbai Indians through and yet again RCB’s journey comes to an end without any trophy. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: No-ball and free hit for Gill

 
The umpire called it wide of the first ball which was bowled even outside the pitch. However, Gill reviewed it and it was called a no-ball by the third-umpire and Gill got a free-hit. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 11 from the Harshal Patel over, 8 needed in 6 balls now

 
Harshal Patel bowled two dot balls after being hit for 11 runs on the first four balls. Now, the target is down to 8 from 6 balls and Gill, batting on 98 will be taking strike. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Six!! Gill moves to 97 now

 
Full toss from Harshal Patel and Gill hits it for a huge six and as a result, the target comes down to 11 from 10 balls. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Gill changes the game again

 
Siraj needed to bowl wide outside off which he did on the first attempt on the sixth ball, but it was called wide. Frustrated, he went good length and got pulled for a six by Gill to reduce the target down to 19 from 12 balls now. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Siraj gets Miller, Bangalore still in with a chance

 
After being hit for a six off the first ball of the over, Mohd Siraj made a good comeback and got rid of Miller. He conceded seven runs in the first four balls and kept his team alive with a chance to win and qualify. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Great fielding from Bangalore

 
Glenn Maxwell saved a certain four at the deep mid-wicket as he pulled the ball inside with a great run and went into the boundary himself. Siraj did well to recover from a misfiled as well.
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 43 needed in the last four overs

 
After the fall of the two quick wickets, David Miller has come at the crease and hit a four off the first ball too. However, Harshal Patel conceded only seven runs in the 16th over to keep the pressure on the Titans as they now need 43 in the last four overs. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shanaka fails in his first chance

 
Dasun Shanaka has been out for a duck in the first shot that he got as a batter in the IPL. Maybe too much pressure because he had played two dot balls and went for a big shot on a slower one from Harshal Patel and holed out to Prabhudessai at deep mid-wicket. 
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar out after fifty, Vyshak gets him

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Vijay Shankar

 
Vijay Shankar hit a four over the keeper with an uppercut, then hit one down the ground to get a four and eventually hit huge six that touched the roof of the stadium to get to his fifty
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 partnership between Gill and Shankar

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 2000 runs for Shankar in T20s

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Wickets are the need of the hour for Bangalore

 
Royal Challengers Bangalore need a wicket here as the Gujarat Titanbs are taking the game away from them with the partnership between Gill and Shankar. The 100 is already up for the Titans and the 12th over is going on. After 12, GT are 109/1 and need 89 in 48 balls with nine wickets in hand.
 

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Yet another fifty for Shubman Gill

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: This is Gujarat Titans after 10 overs

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: 50 partnership between Gill and Shankar

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Himanshu comes in as impact substitute for Bangalore

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

