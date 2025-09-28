Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / IND vs PAK: How India and Pakistan fared in grand finale across formats

IND vs PAK: How India and Pakistan fared in grand finale across formats

India and Pakistan will be facing each other in a tournament final for the first time since 2017

IND vs PAK head-to-head in finals

IND vs PAK head-to-head in finals

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in a historic clash today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as it will be the first time in 41 years that these two teams will come face to face in the final of the Asia Cup. India will be eyeing their record-extending ninth Asia Cup title, while Pakistan will be looking to secure their third. However, despite tonight's match being unique, it definitely is not the first time these two teams have faced each other in a tournament final.
 
India and Pakistan have faced each other in five different multinational tournament finals before today, and it is the Pakistani side who holds the edge over the Men in Blue in the head-to-head record in title clashes, leading 3-2. Now, before the two sides take the field today to write yet another chapter in this glorified cricketing rivalry, let’s take a look at how all the India vs Pakistan finals across formats have panned out so far. 
 

World Championship of Cricket (1985)

The World Championship of Cricket, an ODI tournament staged in Australia from 17 February to 10 March 1985, was organized as part of the festivities marking 150 years of European settlement in Victoria. India played Pakistan twice in the tournament — in the group stage, India won by 6 wickets, before thrashing their arch-rivals Pakistan once again in the final by 8 wickets to win their first-ever tournament final against them.

Austral-Asia Cup (1986)

The Austral-Asia Cup was a multi-nation ODI cricket tournament staged in Sharjah, UAE, during the mid-1980s. Initiated by businessman Abdur Rahman Bukhathir, it featured teams like Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka before becoming defunct in the mid-1990s. In the inaugural edition of the tournament, India and Pakistan met in the final for the second time. In a tense game, Pakistan edged past India by 1 wicket to lift the trophy and level the head-to-head record in finals at 1-1.

Also Read

IND vs PAK T20

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan controversy - all you need to know

Asia Cup 2025 Final India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11, toss time, streaming

Salman Agha

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Agha fires back at India over handshake row

IND vs PAK

Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi will be edge-of-the-seat battle: Morkel

IND vs PAK final

What happened the last time India and Pakistan faced each other in a final?

Austral-Asia Cup (1994)

Pakistan won the second edition of the tournament as well after beating Australia in the final by 36 runs. The Men in Green then started their campaign in the third and eventually final edition of the tournament as two-time defending champions. Pakistan once again showed their dominance on UAE wickets as they first beat India in the group stage by 6 wickets before completing the double with a 39-run win in the final to finish as three-time and only-ever Austral-Asia Cup champions.

ICC T20 World Cup (2007)

It took 13 years and a new format of cricket for India and Pakistan to face each other in a tournament final, and this was also a historic moment as the winner would have earned the title of inaugural ICC World T20 champions. In the group stages, India beat Pakistan through a bowl-out before winning what has been one of the most intense cricketing tournament finals by 5 runs to win their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup while also leveling the final head-to-head record with Pakistan at 2-2.

ICC Champions Trophy (2017)

After almost a decade since the ICC World T20, India and Pakistan met once again in a tournament final — this time in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England. The sides had also met in the group stages where India won by a whopping 124 runs. However, Pakistan flipped the switch in the final and secured a massive 180-run victory to finally take their tournament final head-to-head record with India to 3-2, where it currently stands.

More From This Section

Arshdeep Singh

I planned to bowl wide yorkers in Super Over: Arshdeep after heroics vs SL

Morne Morkel

Morkel: We haven't played our complete game, must bat better under pressure

India Pakistan Match

Pakistan set to challenge IND's T20I dominance; Can Surya and Co. hold on

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final

IND vs PAK final in Asia Cup for the first time in 41 years: here's how

Sanath Jayasuriya

SL coach Jayasuriya believes team has bright future despite Asia Cup exit

Topics : Asia Cup News Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan India cricket team Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup ICC T20 World Cup ICC Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon