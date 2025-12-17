Home / Cricket / News / Fog to sun strike: Five bizarre cricket moments when a match is interrupted

With the 4th T20I encounter between India and South Africa being delayed at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow at the moment due to excessive fog, fans are left impatient due to rare occurence in the sport.

IND vs NZ in Napier
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:13 PM IST
Cricket, often described as a game of patience and strategy, has witnessed some unusual disruptions that have become part of its rich history. From animals on the field to bizarre weather phenomena, these interruptions have added unique chapters to the sport's legacy.  With the 4th T20I encounter between India and South Africa being delayed at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow at the moment due to excessive fog, fans are left impatient due to rare occurence in the sport.      Here’s a look at some of the most extraordinary events in cricket, where life outside the game found its way onto the pitch.
 
Flying Ants Cause Chaos
 
During the third T20I between South Africa and India in 2024, flying ants invaded the ground, forcing a 30-minute break. As the players resumed, the insects persisted, causing discomfort. The umpires halted play fearing injury or vision problems for the players. The game resumed only once the insects had moved away.
 
Bee Invasion in South Africa
 
In another unusual scenario, bees disrupted a South Africa vs Sri Lanka game, causing a brief delay. The bees were gently removed, unlike a previous incident in Johannesburg in 2017 when professional beekeepers had to step in to clear the field, adding a touch of humour to the match.
 
Sun Strike in New Zealand 
IND vs NZ
 
In Napier, a match was delayed due to sunlight blinding India’s Shikhar Dhawan. As the sun shone directly into his eyes, play was paused, marking a rare delay due to weather, which even prompted an umpire's disbelief. 
 
Burnt Toast Causes Sheffield Shield Delay
 
In the 2017-18 Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and Queensland, play was delayed when Nathan Lyon burnt a piece of toast, setting off the fire alarm. The fire trucks arrived, delaying play, but the match continued once the authorities cleared the ground.
 
Doodlebugs at Lord's 
Lord's
 
During a wartime match at Lord's in July 1944, between the Army and the Royal Air Force, play was interrupted when a German doodlebug (a type of flying bomb) appeared to be heading towards the ground. As the players lay flat on the field and spectators were instructed to take cover under the stands, the bomb ultimately veered off course and landed in Regent's Park. This incident marked the first time a flying bomb interrupted a match at Lord’s, as reported by Wisden. Once the danger passed, England and Middlesex opener Jack Robertson nonchalantly dusted himself off and responded by hitting the very next ball for a six.
 

Topics :Cricket NewsIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

