Home / Cricket / News / Mohammad Hafeez front-runner to become Pakistan's chief selector

Mohammad Hafeez front-runner to become Pakistan's chief selector

According to sources, Hafeez is favoured by the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Cricket Management Committee (CMC) Zaka Ashraf

Press Trust of India Karachi
Mohammad Hafeez

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is a front-runner to become the national team's chief selector after the conclusion of the team's ongoing Sri Lanka tour.

According to sources, Hafeez is favoured by the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board's Cricket Management Committee (CMC) Zaka Ashraf, to be appointed as the chief selector a post that is lying vacant after the pervious CMC was dissolved in June.

"Zaka met with former captain, Rashid Latif and Hafeez and spoke to them about becoming chief selector. Rashid was not keen on the job but Hafeez (has) expressed his availability for the job, the source told PTI.

"Rashid was more interested in working on anti-corruption issues. Hafeez who played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for Pakistan before retiring last year, made it clear that he would like the challenge of working as the chief selector," the source added.

Haroon Rasheed was a member of the previous CMC headed by Najam Sethi and was named chairperson of the new-look national selection committee, which includes the team director Mickey Arthur and head coach Grant Bradburn.

"But with the previous CMC dissolved, technically Haroon Rasheed is no longer chairperson of the selection committee," the source said.

The source added that Ashraf was yet to decide whether to change the entire selection committee, which was formed by Sethi in consultation with Mickey Arthur, or just appoint a new chief selector in place of Rasheed.

"It is unlikely the entire selection committee will be changed because of the heavy schedule of the Pakistan team after the Sri Lanka tour as Afghanistan have also confirmed a ODI series in Sri Lanka in August before the Asia Cup," he said.

Ashraf has also decided to make other changes as well relating to the Pakistan team, as he is contemplating bringing in a new team manager and media manager for the Asia Cup and the World Cup India.

"Naveed Akram Cheema, who has remained manager in the past, is a strong candidate to become team manager soon in place of Rehan ul Haq," the insider said.

The new CMC, which has a four month mandate, has been given the responsibility of conducting fresh elections for all affiliated regional associations, revive departmental teams and to form a new board of governors who would elect a new chairman, has already started making changes in the board's corporate structure.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Will Pakistan's Mohd Amir play in World's richest cricket league?

PCB's Ashraf to push for Pak's WC matches at neutral venues in ICC meeting

Ajit Agarkar likely to become BCCI chief selector; board to hike salary

NIA raids several places in Bihar as part of crackdown on govt-banned PFI

Will Pak travel to India for ICC World Cup? Here's what Najam Sethi said

Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem retires at the age of 18 for religious reasons

West Indies hope to use new ball effectively on day 2 to stage comeback

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on opening stand with Rohit

Ashes 4th Test: It was not a day to be proud of for Australia - Ian Healy

Virat Kohli joins the list of 'Elite Top 5', surpasses South Africa legend

Topics :Mohammad HafeezPakistan cricket teamPakistan cricketPakistan Cricket Board

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story