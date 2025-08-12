Home / Cricket / News / Nepal cricket team trains at BCCI Centre for T20 World Cup qualifier

Nepal's national cricket team has been training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to prepare in earnest for the ICC men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
This marks another step in the growing cooperation between India and Nepal, with the BCCI willing to help the neighbouring country improve their credentials as a cricket team.

"As part of their preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, the Nepal national team trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence over a focused two-week camp. Making full use of the facilities, the team worked across skill, fitness, and game scenarios to gear up for the challenges ahead," the BCCI wrote on 'X'. 

The camp is aimed at fine-tuning their game and sharpening the skills of the players ahead of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Nepal men's team also trained at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in August last year and participated in domestic practice tournaments in India.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers are set to be played in October, with the tournament to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

