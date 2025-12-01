Monday, December 01, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Gill's fitness in doubt for SA T20Is, Hardik set for competitive return

Hardik is set to play his first match in nearly two and a half months in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), representing Baroda against Punjab on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is scheduled to report to the Bengaluru Centre of Excellence (COE) on Monday for a mandatory fitness evaluation, a key step in determining whether he will be cleared to participate in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning December 9.  Gill has been out of action since suffering a neck injury on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. The injury, sustained while batting, forced him to miss both the second Test and the ongoing ODI series. With the T20I squad expected to follow a predictable selection pattern barring injury concerns, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is awaiting an official update from the COE’s sports science unit before finalising the squad.  Medical Team Monitoring Gill’s progress   According to BCCI sources, Gill received an injection for pain management and was advised a 21-day rehabilitation programme, which included targeted strengthening exercises around the injured region. The COE medical staff will now assess whether he can perform all skill-based cricket movements without discomfort.   
  “Only after the sports science team evaluates his mobility during skill sessions, especially while batting, can any decision be taken,” a BCCI insider told PTI. As things stand, Gill’s availability for the South Africa T20Is is described as “50-50.” Hardik Pandya cleared for T20 return after extended rehab In contrast to the uncertainty surrounding Gill, there is positive news on Hardik Pandya, who has officially been cleared to return to competitive T20 cricket.  Hardik is set to play his first match in nearly two and a half months in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), representing Baroda against Punjab on Tuesday in Hyderabad.  The all-rounder completed an extensive rehabilitation programme between October 21 and November 30, staying at the COE throughout that period and successfully passing all Return-to-Play protocols. National selector Pragyan Ojha is expected to monitor Hardik’s performances closely in the SMAT fixtures as part of the evaluation process ahead of team selection. Hardik is slated to feature in Baroda’s December 4 clash against Gujarat, and if not called up earlier by the Indian team management, he also plans to play the December 6 match against Haryana.

Topics : Shubman Gill India cricket team Hardik Pandya

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

