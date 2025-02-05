Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, streaming

Sri Lanka and Australia will face off in the second Test of their two-match series, starting on Thursday (February 6) at the Galle International Stadium. Sri Lanka, reeling from a crushing defeat in the first Test, will be eager to rebound after their heaviest-ever Test loss. Australia dominated the opening game, winning by an innings and 242 runs, showcasing superiority in all aspects of the game. With the series on the line, Australia will aim to maintain their momentum, while Sri Lanka will look to recover and make a strong statement in front of their home crowd.

A win in the second Test will further enhance their legacy and mark a rare series victory in South Asia, following their triumph in Pakistan in 2022. This would be their first series win in the subcontinent since their 2011 victory in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

Australia playing 11 (probable): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy

Sri Lanka vs Australia head-to-head in Tests

The two teams have faced each other 34 times in Test cricket, with Australia winning 21 matches and Sri Lanka securing 5 victories. Eight of their encounters have ended in a draw. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is nearing the milestone of 550 Test wickets, currently standing at 546 wickets at an average of 30.25. If he reaches this mark, he will become the second Australian spinner, after Shane Warne, to achieve such a feat.

Total matches played: 34

Sri Lanka won: 5

Australia won: 21

Draw: 8

Sri Lanka vs Australia Test series: Full squads

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly/Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test live toss time, SL vs AUS live streaming and telecast details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will take place on Thursday, February 6, at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test live toss take place on February 6?

The live toss for the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the live match between Sri Lanka and Australia start on February 6?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test will begin at 10:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SL vs AUS 2nd Test match in India?

The live telecast of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available on Sony Sports Network India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.