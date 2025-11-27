PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch T20I tri series match 6 today?

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Pakistan (PAK) are set to face Sri Lanka (SL) in the sixth match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 27. The two sides recently met in the third fixture of the tournament, where the hosts clinched a convincing seven-wicket victory over the Lankan side.

For the Salman Agha-led Pakistan team, this clash serves as a fine-tuning opportunity ahead of the finals on November 29. They have been dominant throughout the series, winning all three of their matches so far. Coming off a commanding 69-run win against Zimbabwe, Pakistan will look to continue their strong form and fine-tune their combinations.

ALSO READ: WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Indian players who might trigger a bidding war On the other hand, Sri Lanka enter the match under immense pressure. With two losses in three outings, they sit third on the points table. Their recent victory against Zimbabwe has kept their campaign alive, but this fixture is crucial. A win will secure their place in the final, while a defeat will knock them out of the competition. Pakistan vs Sri Lanka today’s tri series match live streaming and telecast details When will the tri series match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka be played?

The tri series match number 6 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played from November 27. What is the venue for the tri series match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka? The November 27 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium When will the first ball of the tri series match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka be bowled? The first ball of the tri series match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be bowled at 6:30 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the tri series match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in India?