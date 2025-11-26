WPL 2026 Auction live streaming: When and where to watch event in India?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction is back for its fourth edition, with the much-anticipated event scheduled for Thursday, November 27, in New Delhi. The complete fixture list for the new season will be revealed soon after the auction concludes. What is confirmed, however, is that the entire tournament will be staged in January 2026, with Vadodara and Navi Mumbai being considered as the leading contenders to host the competition.

Big Spending Expected in First-Ever Mega Auction

Since the league’s debut in 2023, the WPL has seen some major bidding wars. In the inaugural season, Smriti Mandhana became the most expensive signing, joining RCB Women for INR 3.40 crore. Mumbai Indians Women star Nat Sciver-Brunt followed closely, earning an impressive INR 3.20 crore contract.

With 2026 marking the first mega auction, franchises are expected to reshuffle their squads significantly, raising anticipation around whether Mandhana’s record-breaking price will finally be surpassed. In just three seasons, the WPL has transformed into one of the biggest women’s T20 leagues globally, now valued higher than Pakistan’s PSL. The 2026 edition will continue with five participating teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Mumbai Indians Women

Delhi Capitals Women

UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants Women ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: Bangladesh matches, groups, venue, streaming The competition has become known for its high-intensity matches and massive prize pool, making it the premier destination for women’s franchise cricket.

Mumbai Indians Women claim the honour of being the league’s first champions in 2023. RCB Women lifted their maiden trophy in 2024 under Smriti Mandhana’s leadership, while Harmanpreet Kaur powered MI to their second title in 2025. Meanwhile, Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals Women have been remarkably consistent but unfortunate, finishing runners-up in all three seasons. They will be eager to break their streak and finally secure their first WPL title in 2026. WPL 2026 Auction: Live Telecast and Streaming Details When is the WPL 2026 Auction scheduled to take place? The WPL 2026 Auction will be held on Thursday, November 27.