Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20I match today?

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:13 PM IST
Pakistan and Australia will kick off a three-match T20I series on Thursday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, aiming to fine-tune their squads ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. Both teams are using this series as a final preparation for the global event.
Pakistan has selected a full-strength squad, including star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, in a bid to build momentum. On the other hand, Australia has opted to rest key players such as Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis, while also nursing the injured trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David.
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and elected to bat first on the day.
Australia Playing 11: Travis Head(c), Matthew Short, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman
Pakistan Playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Mitchell Marsh, along with wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, are expected to miss the series opener due to their participation in the recent Big Bash League, where they helped Perth Scorchers claim the title. Travis Head will take charge as Australia's captain for the first match, and Cameron Green is expected to get some valuable match practice.
The last time these two teams met in T20Is was in November 2024, where Australia completed a clean sweep of the three-match series on home soil. The Aussies have dominated recent T20I encounters, winning the last seven meetings, with Pakistan's most recent victory over Australia dating back to 2018 in Dubai.