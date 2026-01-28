India vs New Zealand live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20I match today?

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. Both skippers after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav: We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the format the way it’s meant to be played, and entertain the people who’ve come here. It’s a beautiful ground and a lovely crowd here. Hopefully the boys are charged up and we have a good, entertaining night. Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game. The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We’ve got five good bowling options today, so we’ll see how it goes. Mitchell Santner: It looks like a good wicket again. The dew has already kind of set in, so it might be a bit harder later on. The runs and scores are definitely evolving. We know the quality of this Indian side, and we’ve seen that in the first three games. We need to be better with the ball. First up, though, it looks like a good wicket, so we’ll try to set a strong total tonight. Most of the guys are already here playing this series. Lockie is still out, and Finn (Allen) is on his way, so we’ve got a couple of additions still to come. But the roles are pretty clear, and we’ll probably get similar wickets in the World Cup. One change - Foulkes comes in for Jamieson. Lockie and Finn are still a little way off, but it’s good to have them coming back.